HN Students Try Out Two Experiments

Marion, Ohio – The Palace Cultural Arts Association (PCAA) has a lineup for the Summer that features two movie weekends, an adult comedy show, and a local production. June kicks off with the first of two movie weekends featured throughout the month. The movie features are currently TBA, with many great options to choose from based on release dates and availability for the Palace big screen. Movie weekends in June are scheduled for June 3 & 4, and June 24 & 26. Movies are shown at 7:30pm Friday, Saturday, Sunday; and 2:00pm Saturday and Sunday. When available, Sunday afternoon movies will show with open captions. Movie admission: $4 for all ages and $2 for current 2021-2022 PCAA members presenting a valid membership card. Be sure to check out the Marion Palace Theatre’s social media pages, or marionpalace.org for movie information when available.

MARION, OH ・ 15 HOURS AGO