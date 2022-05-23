ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hardin County, OH

HN Students Try Out Two Experiments

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHardin Northern fifth grade students got to be astronauts for a day. The students...

Academic, Music and Athletic Camps Offered at ONU

Ohio Northern University will again be offering academic, music and athletic camps for students in elementary, middle school and high school during the summer season. Opportunities being offered are: Summer Academic Camps in the arts and sciences, June 12-17; Pharmacy Campus, June 12-17; GenCyber Camp for middle schools students, June...
ADA, OH
HN 6th Grade Students Finish PBL Projects

Mrs. Hoffman’s and Mrs. Woods’ 6th graders at Hardin Northern finished up their Project Based Learning projects this year. The first project was building a spike ball pit in the courtyard. The students put down over 1,000 square feet of weed barrier and 120 bags of mulch. Thanks...
HARDIN COUNTY, OH
ONU Holds 3 Commencement Ceremonies Recently

Ohio Northern University held its 151st Commencement with three ceremonies over two days recently. In total, 633 ONU students from the five colleges earned their degrees. Honorary doctorate degrees were awarded to ONU President Dan DiBiasio and First Lady Chris Burns-DiBiasio for their 11 years of dedication and service to ONU.
ADA, OH
Ohio Hi-Point Career Center Recognizes Class of 2022

BELLEFONTAINE, Ohio – The Ohio Hi-Point Class of 2022 celebrated Wednesday evening during the Bellefontaine Main Campus’ 48th Annual Convocation Ceremony, which recognizes the 189 seniors who attend the Bellefontaine Main Campus from one of OHP’s 14 partner school districts and complete a career-technical program. Ohio Hi-Point’s...
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
Hardin County, OH
Ohio Education
Hardin County, OH
KHS PAWS and Key Club Participate in KMS Involvement Fair

The Kenton High School PAWS and Key Club members enjoyed recruiting incoming freshmen at the Kenton Middle School Involvement Fair. PAWS is a mental health awareness group sponsored by Gatekeepers, and Key Club is a service and leadership group sponsored by Ada Kiwanis. The 8th graders were asked to spin...
KENTON, OH
Kenton JROTC Awarded OHSAA Exemplary Service Award

The Kenton JROTC program has been awarded the 2022 OHSAA Exemplary Service Award for Kenton High School. The Ohio High School Athletic Association has established an annual Exemplary Service Award to recognize Sportsmanship, Ethics and Integrity. This award may be presented to a coach, teacher, administrator, booster, or supporter of...
KENTON, OH
Kenton High School Graduation Set for Saturday

The Graduation Ceremony for the Class of 2022 from Kenton High is scheduled for this Saturday, May 28th. It will start at 7:30 Saturday evening at Robinson Field. The rain date is 7:30pm Sunday, May 29th also at Robinson Field. The livestream of the ceremony can be viewed at:. https://live.kentoncityschools.org/
KENTON, OH
Kenton Pool Set to Open Memorial Day

The countdown is on for opening day at the Kenton swimming pool. The pool is scheduled to open Monday May 30. The forecast is calling for plenty of sun and temperatures in the upper 80’s for opening day. The hours are 1PM until 6PM. To purchase a family pass...
KENTON, OH
#Hardin Northern
HN Students Wear Green Wristbands in Support of Mental Health Month

May is Mental Health Awareness Month & the Mental Health & Recovery Services Board of Allen, Auglaize, & Hardin Counties provided Hardin Northern students in Grades 7-12 with green wristbands for their Be Seen with Green initiative. The wristbands have the HOPEline number (1-800-567-4673) which can be called 24/7 to...
HARDIN COUNTY, OH
Former Preschool Students Give Back to the Community

We have a couple former preschool students that made us very proud and would like to share this with everyone. Kate and Raelynn Gullifer had a lemonade stand during the Forest garage sales, they decided they wanted to donate some of their earnings. Yesterday, these two very sweet and caring girls presented $40 to the local food pantry held at Forest United Methodist Church. We are so proud of these girls and want to thank them both for helping out people in our community. You both are very special girls with such big hearts.
FOREST, OH
BPD Holding Two D.A.R.E. Camps

The Bellefontaine Police Department will be holding two D.A.R.E. Camps at the YMCA Camp Willson. The department is looking for fifteen in-coming 5th grade students each week for the D.A.R.E. Camps. Some of the topics covered are relationship building, decision making, responsibility, and drug abuse prevention. It will also feature...
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
Kenton Looking to Fill Two Coaching Positions

The Kenton Athletic Department is accepting applications for the positions of Junior Varsity Boys Basketball coach and Varsity Assistant Boys Basketball coach. Previous coaching experience is preferred. You can send information by email to Athletic Director Brett Purcell at. purcellbrett@kentoncityschools.org.
KENTON, OH
Safe Haven Hosting Purse Bingo in July

Safe Haven of Hardin County has scheduled its 11th Annual Designer Purse Bingo. It will take place Saturday July 23 at the Kenton Moose Lodge. Doors will open at 5 and bingo begins at 6 that evening. Advance tickets are $35 by calling the office at 419-679-4147. They can also...
HARDIN COUNTY, OH
Marion Palace Theatre Hosting Events for Summer Fun

Marion, Ohio – The Palace Cultural Arts Association (PCAA) has a lineup for the Summer that features two movie weekends, an adult comedy show, and a local production. June kicks off with the first of two movie weekends featured throughout the month. The movie features are currently TBA, with many great options to choose from based on release dates and availability for the Palace big screen. Movie weekends in June are scheduled for June 3 & 4, and June 24 & 26. Movies are shown at 7:30pm Friday, Saturday, Sunday; and 2:00pm Saturday and Sunday. When available, Sunday afternoon movies will show with open captions. Movie admission: $4 for all ages and $2 for current 2021-2022 PCAA members presenting a valid membership card. Be sure to check out the Marion Palace Theatre’s social media pages, or marionpalace.org for movie information when available.
MARION, OH
Kenton Schools Summer Lunch Program Starts Next Week

Kenton City Schools is participating in the Summer Food Service Program (SFSP). Meals will be provided to all children without charge and are the same for all children regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability, and there will be no discrimination during the meal service. Children will need to be present and eat the meal at the meal site.
KENTON, OH
Market on Main Starts in Kenton May 28

Market on Main takes place in downtown Kenton this Saturday May 28. It will run from 9am until noon. For the first day of the season, they will offer a limited number of free donuts for visitors. Vendor registration will be offered throughout the season. All vendors have to be...
KENTON, OH
MPD K9 Retiring

Marion Police Department K9 Lt. Six is retiring. He is the longest serving K9 at the department. T-shirts are being sold to commemorate his retirement and all proceeds will go to the Marion Police Department K9 program. More information on t-shirt sales can be found on the Marion, Ohio Police...
MARION, OH
Ribbon Cutting Scheduled for Market Square in Forest

The Hardin County Chamber and Business Alliance will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony for the Grand Opening of Market Square in Forest. It is located at 125 East Lima Street in the village. The ribbon cutting will start at 11am on Saturday May 28, 2022. Market Square will also be...
FOREST, OH
Kenton Woman Arrested After Wednesday Night Traffic Stop

A woman was arrested after a traffic stop in Kenton Wednesday night. According to the Kenton Police Department report, officers assisted a Hardin County Sheriff’s deputy with the traffic stop. It occurred in the parking lot at Jump N Jims at around 9:45 Wednesday night. 20 year old Jasmine...
KENTON, OH

