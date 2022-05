Gig Harbor Police arrested a man suspected of stealing more than $100,000 worth of merchandise from Target stores in the region on May 20. Store security, who had recognized the suspect in the Gig Harbor store, called police around 9:30 p.m. The officers noted a maroon Nissan Altima in the parking lot that is associated with the suspect. A woman was sleeping in the back seat with drug paraphernalia in her lap. Obviously fake identification cards and pixelated forged checks were in plain sight inside the vehicle.

GIG HARBOR, WA ・ 15 HOURS AGO