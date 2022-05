We have a couple former preschool students that made us very proud and would like to share this with everyone. Kate and Raelynn Gullifer had a lemonade stand during the Forest garage sales, they decided they wanted to donate some of their earnings. Yesterday, these two very sweet and caring girls presented $40 to the local food pantry held at Forest United Methodist Church. We are so proud of these girls and want to thank them both for helping out people in our community. You both are very special girls with such big hearts.

FOREST, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO