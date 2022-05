Sadly, we often hear about the horror stories of actors getting ripped off by one person or another during their careers and Days of Our Lives alum Freddie Smith (ex-Sonny) recently shared a personal experience of his own. In a TikTok video, the former daytime star was asked if his time on the soap paid enough for him not to have to work again — and despite the fact that he did make $3 million dollars as an actor, Smith revealed, “No, I cannot retire.”

