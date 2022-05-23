ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irwin County, GA

Georgia man sentenced for hiding teacher’s body, acquitted of murder

By The Associated Press
WJBF
WJBF
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L0lGh_0fneft1X00

OCILLA, Georgia (AP) – A Georgia man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for hiding the death of a popular high school teacher whose disappearance remained a mystery for more than decade.

A judge sentenced Ryan Alexander Duke on Monday, just three days after a jury acquitted Duke of murder in the 2005 death of Tara Grinstead.

The history teacher and former beauty queen vanished from her home in rural Irwin County.

Her family’s hopes that she would return alive were dashed in 2017 when Duke told investigators he killed Grinstead and burned her body in a pecan orchard.

Duke testified at his trial that he gave a false confession.

The jury acquitted him of murder but convicted him of concealing a death.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 1

Related
11Alive

6-year-old girl and adult missing in southeast Georgia

JESUP, Ga. — Police in a small southeast Georgia town are looking for a young girl and an adult who went missing on Tuesday night. According to the Jesup Police Department, 6-year-old Madelynn Smith and 30-year-old Kamerria Shanae Smith were last seen at 6 p.m. on Tuesday night. The...
JESUP, GA
WALB 10

Brother’s Corner Store ‘assassination plot’ trial underway

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - It’s been almost four years since a trip to an Albany convenience store changed a young woman’s life. In late May of 2018, Andrea Willis was shot several times after entering the Brother’s Corner Convenience Store. Four men were charged in this case,...
ALBANY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
City
Ocilla, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
County
Irwin County, GA
douglasnow.com

DPD investigating $163,000 in forged checks

Officers from the Douglas Police Department are looking for the individuals responsible for passing over $160,000 in forged checks throughout Georgia, including Douglas. The Douglas Police Department's Criminal Investigations Unit is currently investigating the deposit of several forged checks at numerous ATMs. These forgeries have taken place in Douglas as well as several other cities in Georgia. To date there have been 35 checks passed for over $163,000.
DOUGLAS, GA
WALB 10

Valdosta man arrested in shaken baby death

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A man was arrested Tuesday in connection to the death of his 8-eight-month old daughter, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD). Peyton Gaines, 22, was charged with second-degree murder and second-degree cruelty to children. On May 13, police responded to a home in the 1700...
VALDOSTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Prison#Violent Crime#Ap
41nbc.com

Macon man arrested in connection to April bank robbery

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — An arrest has been made in connection to the early April bank robbery that took place at Mid-South Community Federal Credit Union. According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, Investigators and members of the U.S. Marshalls and FBI worked to arrest 55 year-old Felix Cordes of Macon after finding that he was connected to the bank robbery on April 5th. The robbery involved a suspect coming into the Mid-South Community Federal Credit Union on Lasseter Place around 10:37 in the morning, and brandishing a weapon demanding money. After receiving the money from the cash registers, he fled on foot into an unknown direction.
MACON, GA
douglasnow.com

Young acquitted on felony charge

This morning, a jury in the Superior Court of Coffee County acquitted James Henry Young on a Possession of Firearm by a Convicted Felon charge during what may have been the "shortest trial the court has seen." Young was first arrested in 2019 on the charge after being pulled over...
COFFEE COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

Man shot and robbed outside his home in Perry

PERRY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Police are investigating a robbery and shooting. Perry Police say the 21-year-old man was robbed at gunpoint and then shot in front of his home. The shooter then ran into the house and ransacked the place. It happened in a trailer park off of Gaines Dr.
PERRY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wfxl.com

Cordele man arrested for child molestation

On April 25, a report was filed with the Cordele Police Department concerning a child molestation case. According to police, Paul Willis was accused of possible child molestation by a relative. A sixteen-year-old juvenile was reported to be the victim of sexual battery and child molestation. Police say that Willis...
CORDELE, GA
11Alive

Georgia sheriff's offices warn of driver's license texting scam

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. — Multiple Georgia Sheriff's Offices are warning residents about a text message scam making the rounds. In posts on Facebook, the sheriff's offices for Baldwin County and Washington County said they have received numerous calls about the scam, which offers up a link that looks as though it is from Georgia DDS.
BALDWIN COUNTY, GA
douglasnow.com

Bowen, Merson receive additional charges in alleged heroin operation

Just two days after her arrest last week, 28-year-old Alexandria Bowen received additional charges for her involvement in her fiancé Skylar Merson's alleged heroin operation in Coffee County. Merson was also listed in the indictment and received two new charges. The indictment alleges that on February 2, Merson and...
COFFEE COUNTY, GA
41nbc.com

Washington County teen arrested in stabbing case

RIDDLEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) –According to a post on the Washington County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, Deputies and Emergency Responders responded to a stabbing incident early Sunday morning outside of Riddleville…Deputies took a 16 year old into custody following this incident. The victim received treatment at a nearby trauma center. This case is currently under investigation, we’ll have updates as they become available.
RIDDLEVILLE, GA
WJBF

WJBF

17K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy