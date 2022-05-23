ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
18-year old who died after being rescued from the American River identified

CARMICHAEL, Calif. — The Sacramento County Coroner's Office has identified the 18-year-old who died after being rescued from the American River near Ancil Hoffman Park on Saturday. On Monday, the Sacramento County Coroner's Office identified the drowning victim as 18-year-old Omar Sofizada. According to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire...

Avonlea Montague
3d ago

Oh, man 🥺 I heard the sirens for this call and saw the dispatch notes. This made my heart sink. I was really, really hoping for a different outcome. May his loved ones and witnesses find peace and healing ❤️

John Wiemer
3d ago

Sacramento and American rivers are death traps to poor swimmers and those over confident. always sad, but always expected each year.

Veronica Aguayo
3d ago

Dear God, I pray for this family and their loss.. My deepest condolences... xoxo 🙏 ❤️

