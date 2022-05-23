ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colts are signing former Bears QB Nick Foles

By Larry Hawley
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WZCRy_0fneet8A00

INDIANAPOLIS – Over the last year, it seemed like the most logical place that the quarterback might end up playing. Some even wondered if the Bears might even try to trade him to the AFC South team just three hours from Chicago.

While that never happened, Nick Foles is indeed going to be joining the coach he worked with in Philadelphia starting in 2022.

Per numerous reports, the first from Mike Garafolo of NFL Network , the former Bears’ signal caller is headed to the Colts where he’ll sign a two-year contract. The team has yet to officially confirm the move.

Foles will reunite with Indianapolis head coach Frank Reich, who was his offensive coordinator with the Eagles in 2017. That season, the quarterback filled in for the injured Carson Wentz and led Philadelphia to their first Super Bowl championship in franchise history.

With the Colts, Foles will be the backup for Matt Ryan, who was acquired through a trade with the Falcons this offseason.

This will be the quarterback’s 11th season in the NFL and his sixth different team after spending the last two seasons with the Bears. Foles was acquired in a trade with the Jaguars in March 2020 to compete with Mitchell Trubisky for the starting quarterback job.

Trubisky won that competition in training camp but Foles was brought in during the second half of the Week 3 game against the Falcons after he struggled. He led the Bears to a comeback victory in Atlanta and would start the next seven games for the Bears.

After suffering an injury late in the Week 10 loss to the Vikings at Soldier Field, Trubisky would keep the job for the rest of the season, with Foles only appearing in relief in a Week 16 win over Jacksonville. He finished with 1,852 yards passing with ten touchdowns compared to eight interceptions.

With the signing of Andy Dalton and the drafting of Justin Fields, Foles was dropped to third on the depth chart in 2021. Unable to trade him, he remained on the roster the entire season and made a start in the Week 16 game against the Seahawks.

Foles was 24-of-35 for 250 yards and a touchdown in a 25-24 victory at Lumen Field in which he threw the winning touchdown pass to Jimmy Graham and two-point conversion to Damiere Byrd.

Suburban DCFS office closed after shots fired at building

JOLIET, Ill. — Gunfire shattered several windows at an Illinois Department of Children and Family Services office in Joliet over the weekend. Police received reports of gunfire in the area at 2:22 a.m. Saturday. Responding officers found the front windows and doors of the office has been damaged by gunfire. No one was injured.  Officers report […]
JOLIET, IL
1 dead in 7-vehicle crash on Tri-State near Willow

CHICAGO — A person is dead and 10 others are injured after a multi-vehicle accident on the Tri-State Tollway near Willow Road, according to Illinois State Police. The crash involving at least seven vehicles, including a car hauler and semi truck, happened around 6 a.m. Tuesday on southbound I-294 at Mile Marker 47. The Glenview […]
GLENVIEW, IL
Photos released of suspect who set homeless man ablaze in River North

CHICAGO — A 75-year-old homeless man was set on fire and critically injured in the city’s River North. Chicago police have now released photos of the suspect. Police said the incident happened around 3 a.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of North Wabash. The 75-year-old was laying on the ground when an unidentified man approached […]
CHICAGO, IL
Man charged in fatal CTA Blue Line stabbing

CHICAGO — A man was charged with fatally stabbing someone on the CTA Blue Line. Travis Cook, 53, faces first degree murder charges after police said he was identified as the man who stabbed a 43-year-old man to death while on a train in the 400 block of South Clinton Street around 10:50 p.m. Monday. […]
CHICAGO, IL
Severe weather moves out as rain set to take hold

Several tornado warnings were issued Wednesday as a round of severe weather blew through the Chicago area. As of 4:20 p.m. all warnings had expired. Now, there are significant chances for rain through Friday morning. Showers and storms are forecasted again for Thursday and Friday.
LOMBARD, IL
