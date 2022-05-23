Colts are signing former Bears QB Nick Foles

INDIANAPOLIS – Over the last year, it seemed like the most logical place that the quarterback might end up playing. Some even wondered if the Bears might even try to trade him to the AFC South team just three hours from Chicago.

While that never happened, Nick Foles is indeed going to be joining the coach he worked with in Philadelphia starting in 2022.

Per numerous reports, the first from Mike Garafolo of NFL Network , the former Bears’ signal caller is headed to the Colts where he’ll sign a two-year contract. The team has yet to officially confirm the move.

Foles will reunite with Indianapolis head coach Frank Reich, who was his offensive coordinator with the Eagles in 2017. That season, the quarterback filled in for the injured Carson Wentz and led Philadelphia to their first Super Bowl championship in franchise history.

With the Colts, Foles will be the backup for Matt Ryan, who was acquired through a trade with the Falcons this offseason.

This will be the quarterback’s 11th season in the NFL and his sixth different team after spending the last two seasons with the Bears. Foles was acquired in a trade with the Jaguars in March 2020 to compete with Mitchell Trubisky for the starting quarterback job.

Trubisky won that competition in training camp but Foles was brought in during the second half of the Week 3 game against the Falcons after he struggled. He led the Bears to a comeback victory in Atlanta and would start the next seven games for the Bears.

After suffering an injury late in the Week 10 loss to the Vikings at Soldier Field, Trubisky would keep the job for the rest of the season, with Foles only appearing in relief in a Week 16 win over Jacksonville. He finished with 1,852 yards passing with ten touchdowns compared to eight interceptions.

With the signing of Andy Dalton and the drafting of Justin Fields, Foles was dropped to third on the depth chart in 2021. Unable to trade him, he remained on the roster the entire season and made a start in the Week 16 game against the Seahawks.

Foles was 24-of-35 for 250 yards and a touchdown in a 25-24 victory at Lumen Field in which he threw the winning touchdown pass to Jimmy Graham and two-point conversion to Damiere Byrd.

