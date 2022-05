POOLER, Ga. (WTGS) — Residents have voted against having Chatham Area Transit bus stops added to the city. Results show that 61% of Pooler voters voted "No" for the referendum that would have increased property taxes by 1.5 mills to add the bus stops within city limits. Previously, Pooler City Council decided to leave the decision to residents which is why the referendum was added to the May 24 primary ballot.

POOLER, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO