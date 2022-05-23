ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twentynine Palms, CA

Lockdown, investigation underway at 29 Palms Marine Corps Combat Center after anonymous report of shots fired

By KESQ News Team
KESQ News Channel 3
KESQ News Channel 3
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KgBwP_0fneeZfk00

A lockdown is underway at the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center in Twentynine Palms

A spokesperson at the base tells News Channel 3 that someone reported that they heard shots, but no victims or shooter had been located. The lockdown is underway during the investigation.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department confirms their personnel are working on the response as well.

The official Twitter account of the MAGTF Training Command/Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center in Twentynine Palms tweeted updates including

"We have received reports of shots fired on board MCAGCC. The MCAGCC Provost Marshals Office is currently responding to the situation. The installation has entered a lockdown state and all personnel are required to shelter in place. We will issue updates when available."

MAGTF Training Command/Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center

The reports came in anonymously just before 9 a.m.

https://twitter.com/CombatCenterPAO/status/1528781613902942208

Be the first to know when news breaks in Coachella Valley. Download the News Channel 3 app here.

Get the News Channel 3 app here.

The post Lockdown, investigation underway at 29 Palms Marine Corps Combat Center after anonymous report of shots fired appeared first on KESQ .

Comments / 1

Related
Fontana Herald News

San Bernardino Police Department investigates possible homicide

The San Bernardino Police Department is investigating a possible homicide which occurred on May 20, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner’s Division. At 9:14 p.m., officers responded to the scene of the incident and found Kenisha Vonchay Ellis, a 34-year-old resident of San Bernardino. Ellis was transported...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
zachnews.net

Breaking News: Needles, CA: Deputies have arrested 2 people after discharging handgun multiple times into dirt embankment behind a residence prompting lockdown at Katie Hohstadt Elementary School.

Source: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Colorado River Station (Information) Needles, California: The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Colorado River Station has confirmed that deputies have arrested 2 people after discharging handgun multiple times into dirt embankment behind a residence prompting lockdown at Katie Hohstadt Elementary School on Wednesday, May 25th, 2022.
NEEDLES, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs police add extra school patrols, graduation security after TX shooting

In response to this week's deadly rampage at an elementary school in Texas that killed 19 children and two teachers, police across the valley are stepping up patrols at schools and graduations. "I'm sure parents are on edge," said PSPD Sgt. Mike Casavan. "I'm a parent, I'm definitely on edge. It's something that I am The post Palm Springs police add extra school patrols, graduation security after TX shooting appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
Fontana Herald News

Fontana P.D. seeks public's help in solving murder which happened earlier this month

The Fontana Police Department is asking for the public's help in solving a murder which occurred in the southern tip of the city earlier this month. On May 17 at about 1:04 a.m., Fontana P.D. officers were notified by Fontana deputies from the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department that their helicopter located a vehicle in the Jurupa Hills area of Alder Avenue, south of Jurupa Avenue.
FONTANA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
San Bernardino County, CA
Twentynine Palms, CA
Crime & Safety
San Bernardino County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
City
Twentynine Palms, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

School districts review security plans, local police promises ‘close patrols’ following mass shooting

The Palm Springs and Desert Hot Springs police departments said they will conduct close patrols of local schools until the end of the school year. The announcements via social media follow the tragic mass shooting that took the lives of nineteen students and two teachers in a Texas community. The Riverside County Sheriff's Department said The post School districts review security plans, local police promises ‘close patrols’ following mass shooting appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marines#Sbcountysheriff#The News Channel 3
KESQ News Channel 3

Yucca Valley fire grows to 150 acres, ten nearby homes & ranches threatened

4:15 PM A vegetation fire burning in a remote area of Yucca Valley has grown from 30-40 acres to 150 acres within the past half hour. Yucca Valley: #ElkFire UPDATE #SBCoFD UNIFIED with National Park SvcApprox 150 acres 0% containment10 structures threatened 75 FF OS or EnRoute Fixed Wing and helicopters on scene SBSO. Calfire, The post Yucca Valley fire grows to 150 acres, ten nearby homes & ranches threatened appeared first on KESQ.
YUCCA VALLEY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Inmate dies at John Benoit Detention Center in Indio

An investigation is underway after an inmate at the John Benoit Detention Center in Indio died Thursday morning. The inmate was found unresponsive in his cell at approximately 7:43 a.m., according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. The department reports that custody staff and jail medical staff immediately responded and began to administer life-saving measures. The post Inmate dies at John Benoit Detention Center in Indio appeared first on KESQ.
INDIO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Lockdown
NewsBreak
Twitter
crimevoice.com

Porch Pirates Followed – Search Warrant Nabs Armed Felons Selling Assorted Lethal Drugs

PALM DESERT – When a silver minivan matched the description of a vehicle used to whisk away packages stolen from porches – Palm Desert Station’s Rancho Mirage Special Enforcement Team deputies stepped in. On May 18,2022, the deputies conducted a traffic stop at 2 PM and arrested two suspects – Dale Adams (38), of Yucca Valley, and Mallory Bauer (31) of Temecula.
PALM DESERT, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Meet the Candidates: Riverside County Sheriff￼

California's primary is set for June 7 and one of the most-watched races for Riverside County voters will be the showdown between incumbent Sheriff Chad Bianco and challenger Michael Lujan. Check Out: Vote-by-Mail ballots for June primary election on the way to voters Bianco has been with the Riverside County Sheriff's Department for 28 years and The post Meet the Candidates: Riverside County Sheriff￼ appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Yucca Valley Fire: 250 acres, 25% contained; No evacuations in place

9:30 PM The fire is now at 250 acres with 25% containment. The structure threat has been mitigated, no evacuations are in place. Residents told News Channel 3 they were worried it was going to get worse. “Just waiting to hear if we were going to be evacuated, but they never officially told us anything The post Yucca Valley Fire: 250 acres, 25% contained; No evacuations in place appeared first on KESQ.
YUCCA VALLEY, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Lost Lake Resort Residents Evacuated Due To 25-Acre Vegetation Fire

BLYTHE (CNS) – Residents of the Lost Lake Resort, north of Blythe,. were evacuated from their homes today due to a 25-acre vegetation fire posing a. structure threat to the RV park. The Riverside County Fire Department assisted the Bureau of Indian. Affairs and the Colorado River Indian Tribes...
BLYTHE, CA
mynewsla.com

Gang Member Charged with Killing Man at Riverside Park

A gang member accused of gunning down a 32-year-old man at a Riverside park was charged Wednesday with first-degree murder and other offenses. Arthur Lawrence Akins, 50, of Riverside was arrested Saturday following a 17-month-long Riverside Police Department investigation into the death of Cedric Omar Dempsey, also of Riverside. Along...
RIVERSIDE, CA
MilitaryTimes

Marine base lockdown caused by inadvertent weapon discharge

An accidental discharge of a weapon put a U.S. Marine Corps training center in the Southern California desert on lockdown for several hours Monday, a base statement said. No injuries were reported in the incident at the vast Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center located at Twentynine Palms, 125 miles east of Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Brush fire in Blythe grows to 175 acres

Update - 2:50 p.m. The fire has grown to 175 acres. It is 0% contained. 12:20 p.m. Evacuations are underway as a 25-acre brush fire burns in Blythe. It's near Highway 95 and Second Avenue. #HiddenValleyRoadFIRE (BIA/CRIT ASSIST) pic.twitter.com/msHDGX0hp6— CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department (@CALFIRERRU) May 26, 2022 The report came in just before 10 The post Brush fire in Blythe grows to 175 acres appeared first on KESQ.
BLYTHE, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs, CA
16K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Palm Springs, CA from KESQ News Channel 3, the Desert's News Leader.

 https://kesq.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy