Athens, GA

Local early voting follows statewide trends

By WUGA
wuga.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver 9,200 ballots have been cast in-person in Athens-Clarke County as of Saturday. 10,300 ballots have been cast total including absentee ballots. Ballots in Athens skew left, with 5,195 cast for Democrats and 3,937 cast...

www.wuga.org

wuga.org

Local Election Results: Girtz soars to second term; congressional race goes to runoff

At 10 p.m., the results started pouring in for Clarke County precincts, followed by enthusiasm from a mostly Democratic leaning crowd in downtown Athens. With 96 percent of precincts reporting, incumbent Mayor Kelly Girtz sailed to a second term in office, fending off five challengers. The second-place finisher, Mara Zuniga, picked up just under 25% of votes cast. By 11 p.m., the Girtz campaign had called the race with 59% of the vote at just over 90% of precincts reporting. Clarke County School District retiree Pearl Hall had approximately five percent, while Mykeisha Ross got just under five percent. Physician and property owner Fred Moorman got three percent, narrowly edging out Bennie Coleman III, who withdrew from the race in recent weeks.
ATHENS, GA
wuga.org

District 7 Commissioner Russell Edwards on FY 2023 Budget

The Athens-Clarke County Mayor and Commission are scheduled to hold a budget review Thursday evening at 5:30. District 7 Commissioner Russell Edwards discussed the $166 million measure. Employee salaries are a priority, with the pay rate for library employees garnering attention. The Athens-Clarke County government is allotting over $400,000 to...
ATHENS, GA
jacksonprogress-argus.com

Burt Jones declares victory in tight Republican primary for lieutenant governor

ATLANTA - State Sen. Burt Jones, R-Jackson, has declared victory in Tuesday's Republican primary for lieutenant governor. With 99.37% of the votes counted, Jones had received 50.06% of the vote in a four-way race, barely enough to avoid a runoff against Senate President Pro Tempore Butch Miller, R-Gainesville. Miller finished second with 31.14% of the vote.
ATLANTA, GA
Red and Black

Election night recap: Girtz declares victory in Athens mayoral race

For live updates on election results, follow The Red & Black’s election results page here. Starting around 7 p.m. on May 24, candidates, constituents, students and citizens gathered at Little Kings Shuffle Club in downtown to watch the Athens Clarke-County election results. Many ACC government figures made appearances at the watch party put on by the Athens Clarke County Democratic Committee, including District 2 Commissioner Mariah Parker, District 6 Commissioner Jesse Houle, former mayor Gwen O’Looney and others.
ATHENS, GA
wuga.org

Mayor Kelly Girtz on Winning Second Term

Tuesday saw Athens-Clarke County Mayor Kelly Girtz win a second term in office. Girtz was able to win handily without a runoff despite facing four challengers. The Mayor said he was pleased his leadership resonated with so many Athens residents and he said he’s ready to continue his work during his second administration.
ATHENS, GA
Forsyth County News

Live election results for the May 24 General Primary and Nonpartisan General Election

Voters in Forsyth County made their voices heard in the May 24 General Primary and Nonpartisan General Election, and runoff and general election races are taking shape. As of press time, all precincts in Forsyth County and surrounding areas have reported their election night results for the primary. In Forsyth, 40,504 residents, 25.3% of the county's 159,964 registered voters, cast ballots in the primary for federal, state and local races.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Several Georgia primary races head to June runoff

ATLANTA - Georgia voters will return to the polls next month to decide several races where none of the candidates garnered the 50% plus one needed to avoid a runoff. "The focus for all of these campaigns in the next week is going to be calling donors and making sure that you've got enough money to run through the finish line," said Brian Robinson, Republican strategist and president of Robinson Republic.
ATLANTA, GA
wuga.org

ACC Commissioners continue work on budget today

The Athens-Clarke County Mayor and Commission are set to hold a budget review this evening at 5:30. Pay raises are a priority in the proposed budget with many ACC employees set to see a boost in their pay. But, some are worried that employees of the Athens Regional Library System will be left out in the cold.
ATHENS, GA
nowhabersham.com

Habersham County May 24 primary election results

Here are the incomplete, unofficial results of the May 24 primary in Habersham County:. Board of Education E-SPLOST all precincts reporting. Shall a special one percent sales and use tax be imposed in Habersham County for a period of time not to exceed 20 calendar quarters to raise not more than $59,000,000 for educational purposes?
HABERSHAM COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

Midterm updates | Warnock wins Georgia Senate primary

ATLANTA — U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock won Georgia’s Democratic primary as he seeks to hold on to his Senate seat in the upcoming midterm elections. Warnock defeated beauty industry professional Tamara Johnson-Shealey. The junior senator and pastor is seeking a full, six-year term in the Senate after winning...
ATLANTA, GA
Georgia Recorder

Rushed and skeptical voters give thumbs down to three proposed Cobb cities

Efforts to carve three new cities out of Cobb County failed Tuesday night after voters shot down ballot measures in the eastern, western and southern portions of the suburban Atlanta county. The proposed city of East Cobb failed by the largest margin with 5,900 in favor, good for 26.6% of the vote to 16,289 opposed, […] The post Rushed and skeptical voters give thumbs down to three proposed Cobb cities appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
COBB COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Echols edges out Gibbs in race for state senate

Hall County District Three Commissioner Shelly Echols handily won the Republican nomination for Georgia State Senate District 49 on Tuesday. The one-term county commissioner defeated her old political opponent Scott Gibbs in the primary to succeed Butch Miller, who is running for Lt. Governor. She will now face Democrat Judy Cooley in November.
HALL COUNTY, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Live Updates | Polls close in Georgia, attention now turns to trickle of results

ATLANTA — Georgians are heading to the polls today for primary voting that will determine who appears on the general election ballot this November. Now a pivotal swing state - arguably, the most important bellwether "purple" state in the country - Georgia voters will determine the nominees for races including governor, U.S. Senate, important U.S. House districts and other state offices such as lieutenant governor, attorney general and secretary of state.
ATLANTA, GA
The Georgia Sun

Democrats make ‘painful choice’ between McBath and Bourdeaux

Thomas Jonah has no complaints about Democratic Congresswoman Carolyn Bourdeaux, who has represented Georgia’s 7th congressional district since she flipped it in 2020. But the Lawrenceville resident says he also admires Congresswoman Lucy McBath, who currently represents Georgia’s 6th district but jumped into the Gwinnett County-based district after Republicans redrew her territory to favor a GOP candidate.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

East Cobb, Lost Mountain and Vinings cityhood votes all fail

The tally is unofficial, but with 100 percent of the precincts reporting residents of the proposed cities of East Cobb, Lost Mountain and Vinings all voted no for cityhood. The yes votes lagged from the time the first precincts started reporting Tuesday evening, and never gained ground. Lost Mountain had the most number of precincts voting yes, and they were geographically clustered to the west of Acworth, in the far northwest corner of the county.
COBB COUNTY, GA

