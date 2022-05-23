What Time Will ‘Better Call Saul’ Season 6, Episode 7 Premiere?

Eventually, all good things must come to an end. That applies to meth superlabs, thriving law practices, and even Better Call Saul .

This week marks the premiere of Better Call Saul Season 6, Episode 7. The good news about this episode drop is that it’s just another of several more to come. The bad news? Better Call Saul is about to enter a seven-week hiatus before it ends its final season. Wondering how you can watch? We have you covered.

When Does Better Call Saul Season 6, Episode 7 Premiere?

Part 1 of this final season is coming to an end. Episode 7 will premiere on AMC and AMC+ this Monday, May 23. Prepare to dive into the long-awaited “Plan and Execution.”

What Time Is Better Call Saul on This Week?

This is the last late night Monday you’ll have for a while. Better Call Saul Season 6, Episode 7 premieres on AMC and AMC+ on Monday, May 23 at 9/8c p.m. Are you going to be away from your TV at 9 p.m.? No worries. An encore showing will premiere at 11 p.m. ET after Talking Saul.

How Many Episodes Are in Better Call Saul Season 6?

For the past five seasons Better Call Saul has stuck to 10-episode seasons. That changed for this final installment. After Episode 7, the AMC original will take a break for a little more than a month. Here’s your guide to all of the upcoming episodes:

Episode 8: Monday, July 11

Monday, July 11 Episode 9: Monday, July 18

Monday, July 18 Episode 10: Monday, July 25

Monday, July 25 Episode 11: Monday, August 1

Monday, August 1 Episode 12: Monday, August 8

Monday, August 8 Episode 13: Monday, August 15

How To Watch Better Call Saul Season 6, Episode 7 Online:

Want to watch this season as soon as possible? Then you’re going to need access to AMC. Live streams of AMC are currently available if you have a subscription to fuboTV , Sling TV , Philo , YouTube TV , or DIRECTV STREAM . New episodes will also be available for next-day streaming on AMC’s website as well as the AMC app . That means on Tuesday, May 24, you can start streaming “Plan and Execution.”

There’s even an option if you’re a true cord cutter. Season 6 is available to watch on AMC+ , the network’s app. The streaming service currently costs either $8.99 a month or $83.88 a year.

How To Watch Better Call Saul Season 6, Episode 7 Online For Free:

Want to catch up without paying a dime? Welcome to the world of free trials. AMC+ , Philo , fuboTV , and YouTube TV all offer them to eligible subscribers.

Will Better Call Saul Season 6 Be on Hulu?

No. Also, because AMC is not part of Hulu + Live TV, Better Call Saul won’t even be on the streaming service’s extended live television option.

Will Better Call Saul Season 6 Be on Netflix?

In some countries and territories, Better Call Saul is already available to watch on Netflix the day after episodes premiere on AMC. If you’re in the U.S., things get more complicated. Yes, Better Call Saul Season 6 will likely be coming to Netflix. But it’s going to take a while.

In the past, new seasons of the drama have come to Netflix a year and a half after they’ve concluded. That gap accounts for the show’s VOD blackout period, which is typical for most cable originals. That gap has also allowed AMC to promote new seasons before they premiere. Since this installment will be the last, we can likely expect a truncated period before the finale hits the streaming giant. Better Call Saul Season 6 will likely be on Netflix as early as 2023 or as late as 2024, but at the moment, we don’t have an exact date.

When Will Better Call Saul Season 6, Episode 8 Premiere?

Better savor this one. Episode 8 of this final season will premiere on AMC and AMC+ Monday, July 11.