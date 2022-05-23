ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

What Time Will ‘Better Call Saul’ Season 6, Episode 7 Premiere?

By Kayla Cobb
Decider.com
Decider.com
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44fzqa_0fnedqRm00

Eventually, all good things must come to an end. That applies to meth superlabs, thriving law practices, and even Better Call Saul .

This week marks the premiere of Better Call Saul Season 6, Episode 7. The good news about this episode drop is that it’s just another of several more to come. The bad news? Better Call Saul is about to enter a seven-week hiatus before it ends its final season. Wondering how you can watch? We have you covered.
When Does Better Call Saul Season 6, Episode 7 Premiere?
Part 1 of this final season is coming to an end. Episode 7 will premiere on AMC and AMC+ this Monday, May 23. Prepare to dive into the long-awaited “Plan and Execution.”
What Time Is Better Call Saul on This Week?
This is the last late night Monday you’ll have for a while. Better Call Saul Season 6, Episode 7 premieres on AMC and AMC+ on Monday, May 23 at 9/8c p.m. Are you going to be away from your TV at 9 p.m.? No worries. An encore showing will premiere at 11 p.m. ET after Talking Saul.
How Many Episodes Are in Better Call Saul Season 6?
For the past five seasons Better Call Saul has stuck to 10-episode seasons. That changed for this final installment. After Episode 7, the AMC original will take a break for a little more than a month. Here’s your guide to all of the upcoming episodes:

  • Episode 8: Monday, July 11
  • Episode 9: Monday, July 18
  • Episode 10: Monday, July 25
  • Episode 11: Monday, August 1
  • Episode 12: Monday, August 8
  • Episode 13: Monday, August 15

How To Watch Better Call Saul Season 6, Episode 7 Online:
Want to watch this season as soon as possible? Then you’re going to need access to AMC. Live streams of AMC are currently available if you have a subscription to fuboTV , Sling TV , Philo , YouTube TV , or DIRECTV STREAM . New episodes will also be available for next-day streaming on AMC’s website as well as the AMC app . That means on Tuesday, May 24, you can start streaming “Plan and Execution.”

There’s even an option if you’re a true cord cutter. Season 6 is available to watch on AMC+ , the network’s app. The streaming service currently costs either $8.99 a month or $83.88 a year.
How To Watch Better Call Saul Season 6, Episode 7 Online For Free:
Want to catch up without paying a dime? Welcome to the world of free trials. AMC+ , Philo , fuboTV , and YouTube TV all offer them to eligible subscribers.
Will Better Call Saul Season 6 Be on Hulu?
No. Also, because AMC is not part of Hulu + Live TV, Better Call Saul won’t even be on the streaming service’s extended live television option.
More On: Better Call Saul When Will 'Better Call Saul' Return With New Episodes? Breaking Down 'Saul': "Axe and Grind" (Season 6, Episode 6) What Time Will 'Better Call Saul' Season 6, Episode 6 Premiere on AMC and AMC+? Breaking Down 'Saul': "Black and Blue" (Season 6, Episode 5)
Will Better Call Saul Season 6 Be on Netflix?
In some countries and territories, Better Call Saul is already available to watch on Netflix the day after episodes premiere on AMC. If you’re in the U.S., things get more complicated. Yes, Better Call Saul Season 6 will likely be coming to Netflix. But it’s going to take a while.

In the past, new seasons of the drama have come to Netflix a year and a half after they’ve concluded. That gap accounts for the show’s VOD blackout period, which is typical for most cable originals. That gap has also allowed AMC to promote new seasons before they premiere. Since this installment will be the last, we can likely expect a truncated period before the finale hits the streaming giant. Better Call Saul Season 6 will likely be on Netflix as early as 2023 or as late as 2024, but at the moment, we don’t have an exact date.
When Will Better Call Saul Season 6, Episode 8 Premiere?
Better savor this one. Episode 8 of this final season will premiere on AMC and AMC+ Monday, July 11.

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

The hit Netflix series that just dethroned Ozark to take the #1 spot

It was bound to happen sooner or later, a new Netflix series coming along to bump Ozark out of the top spot on the streamer’s Top 10 ranking of shows in the US. And now we know which new title wins that honor. It’s The Lincoln Lawyer, a new legal drama adapted from author Michael Connelly’s book series of the same name.
TV SERIES
Primetimer

CBS and Paramount+ are finding that streaming viewers actually like network shows

"CBS is responsible for 17 of the top 30 titles on sibling streamer Paramount+," says Josef Adalian. "Given the emphasis all streamers, including Paramount+, put on their own ever-lengthening rosters of pricey originals, it might seem surprising that more than half of the most popular programs on Paramount Global’s signature streamer come from the decidedly unsexy world of network TV. And yet, when you think about it, it’s actually not that much of a shock. Nielsen’s weekly lists of top SVOD shows regularly include multiple network TV staples, both current (NCIS, Grey’s Anatomy) and past (Seinfeld, Criminal Minds). During Netflix’s formative years as a streaming platform, network comedies such as Friends, The Office, and Parks and Recreation consistently tallied more viewing hours than many of the company’s own early slate of originals, which is why those shows are are now being used to build the subscriber base for NBCUniversal’s Peacock and WB Discovery’s HBO Max. And some of the biggest streaming success stories in recent years have been series that were either aired on (or were originally developed for) broadcast and basic cable platforms, including You (Lifetime), Emily in Paris (Paramount Network), Lucifer (Fox), and Manifest (NBC.)" Adalian adds: "Instead of green-lighting fancy period dramas or Emmy-bait anthology series in a bid to compete with the premium fare on streaming, it opted to keep evolving its proven formula of procedural dramas and big-laugh comedies."
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

‘Better Call Saul’: Did the Series Reveal Kim Wexler’s Fate?

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Season 6, Episode 6 of Better Call Saul, “Axe and Grind.”]. Better Call Saul may center around Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk) and his criminal lawyering persona, Saul Goodman, but the show’s most absorbing question has become: What is going to happen to Kim Wexler (Rhea Seehorn)?
TV SERIES
E! News

This S.W.A.T. Original Cast Member Will Not Return for Season 6

Watch: Bridgerton, Euphoria & More! Favorite Binge-Worthy TV Shows. Bad news S.W.A.T. fans: Officer Chris Alonso has left the team once and for all. In a statement on May 22, Lina Esco shared that she will not be returning to the CBS series for its sixth season, noting that "this is one of the most difficult decisions I've had to make."
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Philo
thebrag.com

Everything coming to Netflix in June 2022

Here is everything coming to Netflix in June 2022, which will be headlined by Season 6 of Peaky Blinders and movies such as Vice. Netflix in June 2022 is shaping up to be an exciting month for series bingers and moviegoers alike. The series Peaky Blinders will see its sixth season be released onto the streaming platform alongside the third season of The Umbrella Academy. Previously released movies such as Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy, Vice, and The Amazing Spider-Man will be released alongside new films such as Spiderhead.
TV & VIDEOS
ScreenCrush

10 Flops That Are Huge Hits on Netflix

So far in 2022, Netflix has released more than 50 original movies — an average of about three new features every single week. And yet if you peruse the company’s data website, where you can see the top ten movies and shows in every single country around the world where Netflix is offered, you’ll see that despite all those new titles made expressly for the company and its customers, the most popular movies on Netflix right now by and large aren’t originals.
TV & VIDEOS
CNET

Netflix Has 8 Hidden Settings You've Probably Never Tried

Netflix is one of the world's top streaming services, and it seems to have something for everyone, from TV shows to movies and original series (like Stranger Things and Ozark). Whether you're a Netflix power user or a streaming service newbie, you probably don't know all its secrets. There's a way to clear your "Continue Watching" row and have fun with mobile gaming, but you can tap into some hidden tricks, too.
TV SHOWS
Distractify

The Tragic Reason Why 'FBI' Isn't Airing Its Season 4 Finale

In early March, CBS announced that Dick Wolf’s hit procedural crime drama FBI had officially been renewed for Season 5 and Season 6. Since the series first aired in 2018, viewers have grown to know and love the colorful cast of characters who make up the fictional Federal Bureau of Investigations led by Maggie Bell (played by Missy Peregrym).
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sling Tv#Tv Streaming#Live Tv#Youtube Tv#Streaming Tv#Amc
Distractify

What Did Helen Say at the End of 'New Amsterdam'? Season 4 Finale Shocks Fans

Warning: This article contains spoilers for the Season 4 finale of New Amsterdam. The New Amsterdam Season 4 finale left fans with a pretty major cliffhanger when it aired on May 24, 2022. (As most decent seasons do.) At the end of it all, many fans were left with lingering questions, including: What did Helen say to Max, exactly? Keep reading to learn about how the finale played out and what it means for the couple's future together.
TV SERIES
TVLine

Big Sky: Jensen Ackles Promoted to Series Regular for Season 3

Click here to read the full article. Life moves fast in Big Sky country. Supernatural alum Jensen Ackles has been promoted to series regular for the just-announced Season 3, TVLine has learned. His guest appearance in the ABC drama’s upcoming Season 2 finale was first revealed Thursday. “I have tangled more than a few times with cartel elements,” Ackles’ character, Beau Arlen, tells Katheryn Winnick’s Jenny in the preview for the May 19 season ender (10/9c), “and it’s nasty business.” When Jenny agrees, saying that she needs to stop it, he counters: “You mean, ‘we.'” Per the official character description, Beau is...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
CNET

More People Should Watch the 2nd Best Show on Netflix

In 2016, two very different shows about girls with super powers hit Netflix. One was Stranger Things. The other was a mind-bending mystery set in a small town with a scientist villain who conducted inhumane experiments. One of these shows is no longer running. And yet The OA is still...
TV SERIES
Cinemablend

NCIS: Los Angeles' Showrunner Has Bad News For Fans Of Linda Hunt's Hetty

NCIS: Los Angeles has seen a few cast changes over the last couple of seasons, specifically with the departures of Renée Felice Smith and Barrett Foa at the end of Season 12. Now with Season 13, fans have also seen less of Linda Hunt’s Hetty Lange due to COVID safety reasons. And according to showrunner R. Scott Gemmill, they'll unfortunately have to wait even longer to see her.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Newly Renewed ‘9-1-1’, ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ Steady In Season Finales; ‘NCIS’ Wins Monday’s Viewers

Click here to read the full article. Fox, fresh off its upfronts presentation, had a strong Monday night with the 9-1-1 and 9-1-1: Lone Star season finales. 9-1-1 proper and 9-1-1: Lone Star, Fox’s top performing dramas of the 2021-22 season, were both steady from the previous week in their season finales Monday night. Just picked up for new seasons, 9-1-1 delivered a 0.7 demo rating and 5.23 million viewers, while Lone Star earned a 0.6 demo rating and 4.54 million viewers, per Nielsen fast affiliates. Looking back at their season premieres (9-1-1, Lone Star), both series experienced minimal loss in...
TV SERIES
Decider.com

What Time Is The ‘This Is Us’ Series Finale On Tonight? How To Watch The ‘This Is Us’ Finale Live

It’s the television event we’ve all been waiting for: back-to-back new episodes of Young Rock! Oh, and also the series finale of This Is Us. Debuting on NBC all the way back in September of 2016, the beloved family drama was an instant fan favorite. The all-star cast made us laugh, cry, and everything in between as the series became a critical and commercial hit. While it’s hard to imagine our Tuesday nights without the Pearson family, we still have one more episode before we reluctantly say goodbye.
TV SERIES
TheWrap

‘This Is Us’ Series Finale Earns Season High in Ratings Demo

Over 6 million people tuned in for the emotional sendoff. Audiences said goodbye to the Pearson family Tuesday night, as the series finale of “This Is Us” brought their story to a close. The emotional episode, titled “Us,” tugged on enough heartstrings to make it the most-watched and highest-rated show of the night.
TV SERIES
Popculture

NBC Cancels Star-Studded Comedy Series After 2 Seasons

Neil Bremer will not get the chance to run for another term as Los Angeles Mayor. NBC canceled the star-studded comedy, Mr. Mayor, after two seasons on Thursday. Although the show featured a stacked roster of stars, it failed to draw in big audiences during its run. Mr. Mayor Season...
TV & VIDEOS
Decider.com

Decider.com

20K+
Followers
3K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Decider helps you find what to watch. Discover the best movies and shows to stream on Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and more.

 https://decider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy