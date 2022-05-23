ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Randolph County, NC

Tornado warning issued for Randolph County and surrounding areas

By Dean-Paul Stephens, The Courier-Tribune
 3 days ago
A tornado warning has been issued for areas throughout the Piedmont, including Southwestern Randolph County, until 2:45 p.m.

Issued by the National Weather Service in Raleigh at, the tornado warning encompasses Southeastern Davidson County, Northwestern Montgomery County, Southwestern Randolph County, and Northeastern Stanly County.

The National Weather Service issued the warning at 1:59 p.m. after observing a thunderstorm with the potential to create a tornado near Albemarle. The storm was last observed moving Northeast at 45 mph.

The National Weather Service warns that flying debris could be dangerous to those caught outside.

This is a developing story.

