The audit will be for the years 2022, 2023, and 2024. HCHC employs 14 employees with an annual payroll of $552,000.00. The annual revenue for HCHC is currently $1,215,000.00. HCHC did not require a single audit for CARES funds received. The Health Center receives approximately one-third funding from State and Federal Contracts, another third from Fees for Service, and a final third from county taxes. Proposal deadline: 4:30 pm, Thursday June 30, 2022. Please send all proposals to attention Peggy Bowles at HCHC, 1800 Community Drive, Suite A, Clinton MO. 64735. Henry County Health Center reserves the right to reject any and all bids.

HENRY COUNTY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO