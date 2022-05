NEW YORK - Fleet Week is coming back to New York City in a big way this week. It's the first time back in New York City since the start of the pandemic. Officials touted the return of Fleet Week at City Hall in March. "It's a chance for people to kind of get to know service members and appreciate the sacrifice that they make for us every day," said Sheila Lennon, executive director of New York and Connecticut USO. Some 3,000 sailors will flood into the city for the weeklong event, and an estimated 100,000 visitors are expected to learn what a life of...

