Rock Island, IL

WIU, Arsenal partnership offers educational opportunities for staff

By Sharon Wren
 3 days ago

Western Illinois University and the U.S. Army Garrison Rock Island Arsenal (RIA) announced a new program that will provide academic programs and courses to soldiers and their adult family members, as well as civilian employees.

“WIU’s mission of providing outstanding educational opportunities to the region and beyond fits nicely with the mission of the Army Continuing Education System (ACES), which provides educational programs and services to its soldiers, family members and civilian employees,” said WIU President Guiyou Huang. “We are pleased to join into this partnership with the Rock Island Arsenal to provide academic opportunities for years to come.”

As part of the agreement, Western will provide courses, taught by their faculty, in a variety of formats, including in-person, online and hybrid, leading to bachelors and/or masters degrees. WIU will ensure an affordable education for these students by working within the parameters of tuition assistance set by the federal government for active-duty military personnel under this agreement, which will be in effect through 2024. Western will also work with each student to maximize transfer and service credits toward earning degrees.

“Excellence in education is a priority for our Army families, and community partnerships with colleges and universities is a force multiplier for our soldiers and civilians,” said Col. Todd Allison, U.S. Army Garrison Rock Island Arsenal.

For more information on the agreement, contact Curtis Williams at the WIU-QC campus at CM-Williams11@wiu.edu or (309) 762-3999, ext. 62236.

Local 4 WHBF

