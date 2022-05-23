The Untold Truth Of Hops

Squash is probably quite familiar, whether it's generously doled out on the Thanksgiving table or served cut, raw, and decadently drizzled with olive oil and pepper during summer. Despite the familiarity, the prevalance and relevance of squash, on the other hand, might be surprising. The National Museum of American History even goes so far to say that the history of this country can be told through its gourds! The history of squash even outlaps the national history of this United States. Food historians and horticulturists agree that squash has been a staple food of the Americas for some 8,000 years (via the University of Illinois). With so much history, it may be unsurprising to learn that are almost countless varieties of squash. They can be found in a variety of colors, tastes, and textures, so much so that it can be overwhelming to confront the tidal wave of variety.

