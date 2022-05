A Columbia County man was arrested this week for allegedly threatening to blow up a polling site in Evans. The sheriff’s office says 62 year old Weston Harper got angry when poll workers on Furys Ferry Road told him he had come to the wrong site to vote, adding that he’d been sent to the wrong precinct several times. Harper reportedly told a deputy who was there that he was “gonna blow this place up.”

EVANS, GA ・ 16 HOURS AGO