(Randolph County, IN)--The man who allegedly murdered his roommate and then dumped the body in a Randolph County creek has entered a plea of not guilty by reason of insanity. The body was found in Greenville Creek in Randolph County near State Road 227 last month. Court documents indicate the suspect cut off one of the victim’s thumbs and kept it with him so that he could continue to access the victim’s cell phone. The murder occurred in Troy and that’s where the suspect is being held on a $1.5 million bond.

RANDOLPH COUNTY, IN ・ 22 HOURS AGO