The SFPD has announced the date and time for that town-hall meeting they are obligated to hold on last week's fatal, officer-involved shooting of two men in Mariposa Park — and it's tomorrow, the Friday of Memorial Day Weekend. 3 p.m. on a Friday before a long weekend is a terrific time to bury a story, but anyway, it looks like they shot at least one unarmed person, and we will learn more at the virtual public meeting. [SFPD/Twitter]

OAKLAND, CA ・ 9 HOURS AGO