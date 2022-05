AI has made its way in the education sector long back, and it has impacted the way of eLearning big time. With eLearning and online education, students can learn anywhere with the best technologies by their side. One of the technologies of AI that is transforming eLearning experiences for millions of students is predictive analytics. We will look at these ways and see how predictive analytics enables educational institutions to gain meaningful insights from the existing data. Here are the important tips for developing an eLearning or education app.

