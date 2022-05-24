ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

What you need to know about Davos on Monday

By Kathryn Lurie
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qqSrv_0fnebJpZ00

DAVOS, Switzerland, May 23 (Reuters) - The World Economic Forum returned to Davos on Monday with a unique spring gathering. Here is what you need to know about Day 1:

ECONOMIC OUTLOOK ‘DARKENS’

Multiple threats to the global economy topped the worries of the world's well-heeled at the annual Davos think-fest on Monday, with some flagging the risk of a worldwide recession. read more

Among the major threats to economic growth, IMF First Deputy Managing Director Gita Gopinath told Reuters that the conflict in Ukraine could escalate, adding: "You could have sanctions and counter sanctions." read more

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said the war, tighter financial conditions and price shocks - for food in particular - have clearly "darkened" the outlook in the month since the IMF cut its global growth outlook, though she is not yet expecting a recession.

MEET YOU AT BITCOIN PIZZA, BRUH

A free bitcoin pizza stall and a "Liquidity Lounge" were among the treats on offer for forum attendees in Davos where blockchain and cryptocurrency firms have taken over its main street, despite a recent crash in digital-coin values.

The $800 billion lost in market value of digital currencies has not dented plans of cryptocurrencies and their providers to show off their products and services.

Tether, one of the world's largest stablecoins, offered up free slices to celebrate Bitcoin Pizza Day on Sunday, in honor of the day in 2010 when Laszlo Hanyecz paid for two pizzas with 10,000 bitcoin, which was worth about $41 at the time. read more

FEAR FUELING OIL SUPPLY CRUNCH

The world is facing a major oil supply crunch as most companies are afraid to invest in the sector amid green energy pressures, the head of Saudi Aramco told Reuters, adding it cannot expand production capacity any faster than promised.

Amin Nasser, head of the world's largest oil producer, said he was sticking to the target of expanding capacity to 13 million barrels per day from the current 12 million by 2027, despite calls to do it faster.

LIEV SCHREIBER AT DAVOS

Ukraine can win the war against Russia but it will be a long fight and the conflict must not be allowed to fade out of the news, Hollywood actor Liev Schreiber said on Monday in Davos.

"It's overwhelming how resilient the Ukrainian people are," Schreiber, whose grandfather was of Ukrainian and Polish descent, told Reuters TV on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum. L2N2XF1HP

Ukraine is top of the agenda for the four-day event, which kicked off with a video address by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. read more

Writing by Kathryn Lurie Editing by Leela de Kretser and Matthew Lewis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

The rich are gathering for Davos — but elsewhere is the summit that actually matters

A little-known United Nations summit gets underway in Indonesia this week. Unfortunately, it’s one that will become more important to us all.The intention? What to do about humanity entering “a spiral of self-destruction”. At least that should be the focus, according to the UN’s Deputy Secretary, ahead of the gathering in Bali.Meanwhile, on the other side of the world in Davos, Switzerland, leaders of the richest corporations and banks are sounding much more upbeat at the World Economic Forum’s Annual Meeting.As usual, they are discussing how a “better capitalism” can lift everyone out of poverty - and save the environment.Far...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kristalina Georgieva
Person
Liev Schreiber
Person
Gita Gopinath
Person
Volodymyr Zelenskiy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Imf#Reuters Tv#Thomson Reuters#The World Economic Forum#Bitcoin Pizza#Bruh#Bitcoin Pizza Day
rigzone.com

This Is Where the Oil Price Would Be Without the War

If Russia had not invaded Ukraine, crude oil prices would be well below $100 per barrel now. That’s what analysts at Standard Chartered think, according to a new report by the company, which outlined that the war is adding around $20 per barrel to prices. “To continue to support...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The US Sun

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi threatens to block UK trade deal with US over tensions in Northern Ireland

THE United States' third most powerful politician launches a withering anti-Brexit blast at Britain over tensions in Northern Ireland. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi vowed the US Congress will not support a free trade agreement with the UK if the Government persists with "deeply concerning" plans to "unilaterally discard" the Brexit trade terms signed in 2020.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
World
Country
Switzerland
UPI News

Kaliningrad: Russia's 'unsinkable aircraft carrier' deep in NATO territory

May 6 (UPI) -- The Russian Baltic Fleet has announced that it carried out a series of simulated missile strikes of its nuclear-capable Iskander system in Kaliningrad. This is not the first time that the Russian exclave -- roughly the size of Northern Ireland and wedged between NATO and EU members Poland and Lithuania -- has made the headlines as part of Russia's saber-rattling.
MILITARY
Reuters

Reuters

456K+
Followers
333K+
Post
215M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy