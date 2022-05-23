Jonathan Searle Named Police Chief on Martha’s Vineyard 50 Years After Acting in 'Jaws'

1975’s Jaws taught beach visitors to fear going in the water, but the residents of Amity Island could rest easy thanks to Chief Martin Brody. Martha’s Vineyard played the role of the quaint beach town, and Jonathan Searle played the part of a prankster with a makeshift fin. He’s hung up the props and today works in law enforcement. In fact, he’s becoming a police chief himself.
Mental Floss delivers smart, fun and shareable content in an upbeat and witty environment.
An encyclopedia of everything, we answer life’s big questions and uncover stories so interesting our readers absolutely must share them.
Comments / 0