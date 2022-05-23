ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jonathan Searle Named Police Chief on Martha’s Vineyard 50 Years After Acting in 'Jaws'

By Michele Debczak
 3 days ago
DoYouRemember?

‘Jaws’ Child Star Becomes Police Chief Of Amity Island Filming Location

1975’s Jaws taught beach visitors to fear going in the water, but the residents of Amity Island could rest easy thanks to Chief Martin Brody. Martha’s Vineyard played the role of the quaint beach town, and Jonathan Searle played the part of a prankster with a makeshift fin. He’s hung up the props and today works in law enforcement. In fact, he’s becoming a police chief himself.
