ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Students, seniors and people all across Georgia could soon get a boost thanks to a new broadband access program. To help close the digital divide in Fulton County, Chairman Robb Pitts joined internet providers Comcast and AT&T along with Goodwill of North Georgia and other nonprofits and faith organizations to announce the launch of the FulCo Digital Ambassador program, aimed at enrolling at least 20,000 qualifying Fulton County households in free and low-cost internet services through the FCC’s Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP).

FULTON COUNTY, GA ・ 3 DAYS AGO