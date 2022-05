A high-fat diet after 16 weeks induced hypertension in rats, according to researchers from Henry Ford Health and Wayne State University in Detroit. High blood pressure can lead to narrowing of the blood vessels throughout the body, resulting in kidney dysfunction. The study also revealed rats fed a high-fat diet developed insulin resistance after 14 weeks and a decreased sensitivity of the tubuloglomerular feedback (TGF) mechanism, a feedback system in the kidneys that regulates renal function. The findings are published ahead of print in the American Journal of Physiology-Renal Physiology, and the study has been chosen as an APSselect article for the month of May.

DETROIT, MI ・ 7 DAYS AGO