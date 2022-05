TOWN OF LISBON, Wis. - Officials were called to a fatal crash involving a motorcycle and a dump truck near Lisbon Road and Maple Avenue around 9:30 a.m. Thursday. From the initial investigation, the dump truck was traveling westbound on Lisbon when the driver, a 56-year-old-male, struck the motorcycle which entered the intersection from Maple. The motorcycle was operated by a 55-year-old-male who was pronounced deceased on the scene. The operator of the dump truck remained on the scene and did not have any apparent injuries.

