Click here to read the full article. Legacies has brought back more than a dozen fan-favorite characters from the Vampire Diaries Universe during the course of its four seasons. But has it been saving its biggest cameo for last? Joseph Morgan — whom fans have begged to appear on Legacies since its premiere, despite his character dying in the series finale of The Originals — took to Twitter on Wednesday to address the rumors that Klaus will return for Legacies‘ June 16 series finale. “First of all, I haven’t seen any cast from the TVDU in years, not in person at least,...

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO