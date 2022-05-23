ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Jamestown to Host Vigil for Buffalo Shooting Victims

By Julia Gress
wnynewsnow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJAMESTOWN – The Human Rights Commission will host a vigil for the victims of the racially-motivated Buffalo shooting outside City Hall at noon on Friday. Reverend Uvie Stewart, chairman of the Human Rights Commission in Jamestown, grew up near the Jefferson Avenue Tops where the shooting took place....

wnynewsnow.com

