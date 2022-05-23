Man, woman wanted for murder in Las Vegas surrender to FBI Jacksonville

Christine Schultz and Michael Overton Christine Schultz and Michael Overton (FBI Jacksonville)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man and a woman wanted for a murder that took place in Las Vegas in March were taken into custody by FBI Jacksonville on Monday.

Michael Overton, 31, and Christine Schultz, who will turn 21 on Tuesday, have been wanted for their alleged involvement in a March 25 home invasion, during which a woman was shot and killed, and a car crashed, according to the FBI.

Warrants were issued with the Las Vegas Township Justice Court for Overton and Schultz on March 28, charging the pair with open murder with a deadly weapon, kidnapping first degree with use of a deadly weapon, robbery with a deadly weapon (two counts) and burglary while in possession of a firearm or deadly weapon.

On April 21, a federal arrest warrant was issued for Overton in the United States District Court, District of Nevada after he was charged with unlawful flight to avoid prosecution, the FBI said.

On Wednesday, FBI Las Vegas announced a $20,000 reward for information that led to the arrest of Overton and Schultz, who both have ties to Florida.

WSVN in Miami reports that the woman killed in the March home invasion was 24-year-old Natalie Manduley, who was from South Florida and living in Nevada with her boyfriend.

Manduley managed to retrieve her own gun and shoot at one of the suspects.

According to police, 18-year-old Kamari Oliver was arrested several days after the home invasion at his high school. Oliver was later identified after Las Vegas police located his homework left in a getaway vehicle, FOX5 in Las Vegas reports.

Las Vegas police said that this was a “targeted robbery,” saying that Schultz allegedly knew the victim and is accused of setting up the robbery.

Lt. Ray Spencer with LVMPD told NBC3 in Las Vegas that a fourth suspect is still at large, but authorities are still working to develop a positive identity.

