A Mississippi man is behind bars after he reportedly led officers on a high-speed chase that ended when he crashed into a mini-van and two tractor-trailers. Jackson news sources report that Carlen Andujo, of Pearl, was arrested Wednesday after Mississippi Highway Patrol troopers tried to stop a speeding car on Highway 80 near Star Road in Rankin County. The incident occurred at approximately 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

JACKSON, MS ・ 22 HOURS AGO