After two years of postponements, Mad Cool Festival is set to return this July, with the event taking over Madrid’s Valdebebas–Ifema July 2-6. Expanded to five days to make up for lost time, the festival will host over 100 of the very best names in pop, rock, indie, dance and metal, bringing together festival favourites and bands on the verge of blowing up. From legends like Metallica, Pixies and Stormzy to newcomers like Baby Queen and Easy Life, Mad Cool 2022 is shaping up to be one almighty party.

