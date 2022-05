Long Beach’s food and drink community woke up to learn the news today of the untimely death of pioneering chef Arthur Gonzalez. According to a post on Caring Bridge, Gonzalez suffered a heart attack on Saturday, May 7th at 12:30 AM. Colorado home when it happened. He split his time between his Long Beach New Mexican restaurant Panxa Cocina and Tribe at Riverwalk, in Castle Rock, Colorado. After the sudden heart attack, he fell into a medically induced and natural coma after he underwent two surgeries—one to insert a stint into his right ventricle and another to insert a heart pump on his left side. He was on a ventilator before dying.

