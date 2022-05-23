GDC confirms inmate's death at Hancock State Prison

These records are matters of public information provided by the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office. Booking reports are details of arrests only. All persons below are considered to be innocent unless proven otherwise in a court of law.
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA)-- "We should not live in a community, or, country, or state that accepts the fact that juveniles are involved in shootings, in gun activity, in gang activity," Houston County's Interim District Attorney William Kendall said. But shootings, gun use, and even gang activity involving youth is...
MACON, Ga. (WRBL) — A Conley, Georgia man was found guilty of intending to traffic methamphetamine to Macon State Prison, according to the United States Attorney’s Office of Middle District Georgia. Raquan Emahl Gray, 26, was found guilty on May 24 for one count of “conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine”. Gray faces […]
UPDATE (5/26) – A Macon man is now in custody in connection to the death of 30-year-old Keonta Rouse. 27-year-old Brian Christopher Horton Jr. of Macon was arrested Thursday afternoon at an apartment located at 2050 Merriwood Drive, according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, which says the arrest followed a Crimestoppers tip.
FORSYTH, Ga. — Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a man on Tuesday accused of sexual assault against a minor. Jared Latrell Jordan of Thomaston is accused of child molestation, incest, sexual battery, and cruelty to children in the first degree. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts...
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. — Multiple Georgia Sheriff's Offices are warning residents about a text message scam making the rounds. In posts on Facebook, the sheriff's offices for Baldwin County and Washington County said they have received numerous calls about the scam, which offers up a link that looks as though it is from Georgia DDS.
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — While police and sheriff departments across the state may deem facial hair and tattoos as unprofessional, one local department is making some big changes. Bibb County Sheriff David Davis told WGXA-TV that department will now allow men and women to show their tattoos while on duty and have beards.
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Two people were injured in a firearms training accident at the Georgia Public Safety Training Center. According to a press release, a student and a GPSTC Staff Instructor were both accidentally shot during an exercise and suffered non-life-threatening injuries resulting from a single round being shot.
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Multiple middle Georgia sheriff’s offices are warning residents of a text message scam. The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office and Washington County Sheriff’s Office both posted a screenshot of the scam on their Facebook pages Tuesday. The text message tells the receiver their...
MACON, Ga. — Bibb County investigators have upgraded a man’s charges to include murder after a fatal shooting over the weekend. According to a news release, 28-year-old Corey Jackson is now charged with murder after being previously charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. The...
PERRY, Ga. — UPDATE, 10:50 p.m.:. According to Captain Heath Dykes with the Perry Police Department, four people have been arrested in the robbery and shooting of 21-year-old Daniel Robert Laney. Dykes says Laney is in stable condition at the Medical Center, Atrium Health Navicent where he is undergoing...
BIBB COUNTY, GA (WGXA) - Deputies in Bibb County begin their day investigating a deadly shooting. According to a media release, investigators were called to a shooting on Mosley Ave., around 4:00 A.M. Investigators were called to the location on reports of a man being shot. On scene, they found...
DECATUR — The Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice held a graduation ceremony for 41 newly-trained Juvenile Correctional Officer cadets recently at the Georgia Public Safety Training Center in Forsyth. The cadets will join the ranks of other JCOs at secure facilities across the state. “Our correctional officers ensure a...
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Macon-Bibb County are suing, yet, another hotel as a public nuisance. Macon Inn on Riverside Drive is being sued due to the amount of criminal activity and emergency calls that continue to happen. Between March 2016 and February 2022, EMS, Fire Department, and Sheriff's Office have...
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A bicyclist is in critical condition at the hospital after an incident Wednesday night involving a tractor trailer. It happened at the intersection of Broadway and Mead Road just before 5:30, according to a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release. The release says a...
MACON, Ga. — A Lizella man is dead and a woman is in jail on DUI and vehicular homicide charges after an accident Tuesday night. According to a news release, it happened around 6 p.m. on Georgia Avenue at Monroe Street. It says 33-year-old Tiffany Sayers of Atlanta was...
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A woman was airlifted to a Macon hospital after being shot multiple times, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). APD said the 22-year-old victim was initially taken to Phoebe and rushed into surgery after being shot multiple times inside a black SUV. On Monday, around...
