Vibrancy grants in play for Fishers neighborhood

Sweet Briar North neighborhood in Fishers recently received a $5,000 Neighborhood Vibrancy Grant from the City of Fishers and a stormwater grant for $3,268. Improvements have already been made to enhance the community areas. Ross Hancock and Jordan Hartman, Sweet Briar North board co-presidents, had...
Ivy Tech Community College in Hamilton County held its first commencement May 21. Ivy Tech Hamilton County, which became the 19th campus of Ivy Tech Community College July 1, 2021, had 43 students walk across the commencement stage and participate in the very first official commencement ceremony for the Hamilton County campus in Noblesville. A total of 218 students received credentials in areas such as business, building construction, education, general studies, health care, human services and IT.
ROCKY RIPPLE, Ind. (WISH) — On May 10, the Rocky Ripple Town Council voted to give preliminary approval to the construction of a levee along the White River. To make room for the project, 13 homes in the Marion County enclave of about 650 people could be demolished, and the residents will be relocated as part of eminent domain.
I would like to relay to you that I desire to express my appreciation publicly to Carmel Mayor James Brainard and the Carmel highway department. Mayor Brainard has a wonderful vision for a beautiful Carmel community, which we all greatly appreciate and enjoy. It just keeps getting better, as I have seen since graduating from Carmel High School in 1977 and subsequently since returning to live here and practice surgery here in 1991.
Noblesville Common Council members denied a rezone request from Olthof Homes at its May 24 meeting. Other agenda items included an introduction to an ordinance proposing redistricting council boundaries and an introduction for a new apartment complex called Hyde Park Towns and Flats. The next meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. June 14 at City Hall, 16 S. 10th St.
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Board of Public Works voted to approve a $9.2 million residential street reconstruction project for the Circle City Forward initiative, phase 2. The project is expected to start next month. The residential reconstruction project includes 43 street segments. These generally cover neighborhoods in the...
Construction is still under way at the new Overley-Worman Park, snuggled between the Vonterra neighborhood and Eagle Creek. When fully complete, the park – which celebrated its grand opening May 20 — will feature a playground area, fishing pier and boardwalk, mountain bike trails, walking trails, parking and an 18-hole disc golf course. Other features include park overlooks, a natural walking path along nearby Eagle Creek and a 200-foot entrance bridge connected to the Big-4 Rail Trail.
Kelly Hine knew she was being honored as Union Elementary Teacher of the Year. Then came the topper when Hine was recognized as Zionsville Community Schools Teacher of the Year. “I was totally surprised about getting the district honor,” Hine said. The recognition was announced at the May 9...
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. -- With a 7.7% population increase in 2021, Westfield ranked as Indiana's fastest-growing place among those with at least 5,000 residents, according to estimates released by the U.S. Census Bureau and analyzed by the Indiana Business Research Center at the Indiana University Kelley School of Business. The Hamilton...
Eli Lilly has announced plans to spend $2.1 billion to construct two new manufacturing facilities in Indiana as its pipeline produces a raft of new medicines. The Indianapolis-based drugmaker will build the new plants at the LEAP Lebanon Innovation and Research District in Boone County. Lilly expects to create as many as 500 new corporate jobs at the site and said the construction work will generate temporary positions for about 1,500 workers.
INDIANAPOLIS — FOX59 is once again pushing our talent out of the studio (and their comfort zones) to try their hands at a new profession. It’s Hired or Fired week!. So far this year, more than 15,000 potholes have been reported in the city of Indianapolis. It takes a lot of manpower to fill them, and that’s where the Indianapolis Department of Works (DPW) comes in.
Raymond Brents is master woodworker and artisan who honors trees by creating new life for them and making them beautiful in a whole new way. Born and raised in Indianapolis, Brents creates custom-made furniture and sells it to his local community. He’s always had strong attention to detail and worked well with his hands and loves to be able to provide unique and quality furniture to his community.
Kokomo Mayor Tyler Moore has been on the job since January 2020 and during that short span his administration has witnessed the city’s automotive industry enjoy massive investments. The latest came Tuesday when global auto giant Stellantis (NYSE: STLA) and Samsung SDI announced plans to invest more than $2.5 billion to build an electric vehicle battery facility in Kokomo. This newest investment follows two previous Stellantis announcements to invest a total of $640 million to retool its transmission and engine plants in Howard County.
(INDIANAPOLIS) – Citizens Energy says a $9 million rock barrier on the White River will safeguard Indy’s water supply, and restore a centerpiece of an Indianapolis park. The failure four years ago of the Emricksville Dam at 16th Street wiped out Lake Indy in Riverside Park, releasing water upstream along the river. That lowered the water line below where it needs to be to feed the intake system at Citizens’ water treatment plant at 30th Street.
INDIANAPOLIS — According to IMPD leadership, the lack of affordable housing in Marion County is playing a major role in homelessness. Sleeping in a tent, on the sidewalk, or anywhere they can lay their head has become reality for hundreds of Hoosiers.
A vote in Carmel to not vacate one political seat led to another one becoming empty. After joining three other Carmel city councilors May 16 in blocking a resolution that would have begun the process of vacating the Central District seat of ailing councilor Bruce Kimball, who hasn’t attended a meeting since late 2020, at-large councilor Jeff Worrell said he began hearing that Hamilton County Republican Party leadership wasn’t happy with his justification for his vote.
When Jeremy Lollar began working for the City of Westfield as a street laborer in 2005, he never expected to eventually be the city’s chief of staff. He began that role in March. However, Lollar’s unique history with the city — encompassing everything from street work to the city’s...
Being selected as one of this year’s Indy 500 Festival princesses has given Blanca Osorio-Ortega a platform to share her story and to serve her community. One important area that is close to Osorio-Ortega’s heart is education. As a first-generation Mexican American, she has heard firsthand how her mother struggled in Mexico without access to education. “I just found it really sad,” said Osorio-Ortega. “Being in the United States, I can attend school. It’s something that children need. They need a place to make friends and get an education and be inspired, not just from their parents but from the educators as well,” she continued. Osorio-Ortega has a deep appreciation for all of her teachers and the Greenwood school system. “There are teachers that have spoken life over me and given me really awesome advice. Greenwood schools have great teachers, and I know that they really care about their students,” she added. As part of the 500 Princess Program, she was able to go back and visit her elementary school and see many of the teachers that she admired as a young girl.
Does it seem every route you take, there’s construction either causing a traffic jam or making you detour? With so much happening at the moment, it may be hard to keep up. Each week through the “construction season,” The Southside Times will share about some local projects to keep you in the know.
Comments / 0