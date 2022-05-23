ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 $50,000 winning Texas Lottery scratch tickets sold across Central, East Texas

By Caleb Wethington
 3 days ago

DALLAS (KDAF) — The Texas Lottery was racing hard with its scratch ticket game 50X Speedway Riches as three of the four top prizes have been claimed.

The lottery says three $50,000 winning scratch tickets were sold across Central and East Texas (as of May 22). The first winning ticket was sold in Overton at a Quick Track on Commerce Street.

The other two tickets were sold across Central Texas: the first was sold in Austin at a Fuel Wise on Rancho Alto Road and the other was sold in McGregor at a Cefco Food Store on West McGregor Drive.

This list reflects the prizes that have been fully processed by the Texas Lottery Claim Center.

Texas Lottery says, “Game closing procedures may be initiated for documented business reasons. These games may have prizes unclaimed, including top prizes. In addition, game closing procedures will be initiated when all top prizes have been claimed. During closing, games may be sold even after all top prizes have been claimed. For more current information about scratch tickets, call 1-800-375-6886.”

