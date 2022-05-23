Local teams prepare for sectional play

Lorraine F. Dingman, 75, of Fulton, passed away after an extended illness on Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Bishop Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Syracuse. She was born in 1946, in Syracuse, a daughter to the late Leonard and Louise Eberly Smith. Lori graduated from Oswego High School in 1964 and then married her high school sweetheart, David, in 1965. She worked many different retail jobs, including KBC in Fulton and AC Moore in Clay, retiring in 2010 from AC Moore. Lori enjoyed many things in life including, knitting, sewing, bowling and she was an avid NY Yankee fan. She was also a part of the Fulton Women’s Bowling Association. Lori was predeceased by her parents and one sister, Dorothy.
