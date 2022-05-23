ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oswego, NY

Local teams prepare for sectional play

Several local teams will be participating in Section III postseason sectional tournaments in baseball, softball, and lacrosse this week. In Class A baseball, Oswego earned the #9-seed, and...

Fulton girls lacrosse rolls past Carthage in sectional quarterfinals

FULTON — Fulton girls lacrosse head coach Brandon Weaver said the team began its season with a goal: Reach the Section III Class C sectional final, and win. The Red Raiders completed “day one” of that goal on Tuesday, cruising past Carthage 18-3 at home in the sectional quarterfinals.
FULTON, NY
Nine area girls golfers qualify for state tournament

Nine golfers have punched their tickets to the state tournament for their performances at the Section III girls golf tournament at Kanon Valley Tuesday. The Tri-Valley League had four golfers qualify. Rome Free Academy's Evie Denton fired an 88 to finish second behind Watertown's Jillian Draper, who was two shots better. Also from the TVL are Utica-Notre Dame's Sara Papale and Kamryn Yerman, who tied for third after both shot 89. New Hartford's Julia Sassower shot a 96 to finish tied for eighth.
ROME, NY
Hockey isn’t over for Broughman, but the friendships he made at Oswego State is what he’ll remember most

OSWEGO — Right from day one, Travis Broughman had an impact on the Oswego State men’s hockey team. In all three seasons, Broughman rarely missed a game. His freshman season, he played in 27 games recording 23 points, and his sophomore season saw him in 25 games with 27 points. This past season, as captain, he recorded 29 points — the team’s highest point getter — in 25 games.
OSWEGO, NY
Fitness Court now open at Breitbeck Park

OSWEGO — A fitness court is now up and running in Breitbeck Park. City of Oswego and YMCA officials held a ribbon cutting at noon in Breitbeck Park to mark the opening of a state-of-the-art fitness court Thursday. The court is 1,000 square feet and has 30 individual pieces...
OSWEGO, NY
Tim Sears Jr. continues his Fulton Speedway Modified win streak

FULTON — Tim Sears Jr. extended his Fulton Speedway win streak to three in Saturday’s 35-lap feature for the Tracey Road Equipment DIRTcar Modifieds, holding off a late-race challenge from Ron Davis III. Other winners on Regional Truck & Trailer and Ehrlich Pest Control Night were Cody Manitta...
FULTON, NY
Auburn’s Summer Music & Movies Schedule

Outdoor music and movies – is there a better way to spend the summer?. The City of Auburn has announced its schedule for the Rock the Top and Music on the Mall Summer Concert Series. The shows begin June 10th at 7:00p with The Arcade – a tribute to 80s music – on the top of the Downtown Parking Garage.
AUBURN, NY
Hannibal High School Class Of 2022 Valedictorian, Salutatorian Announced

HANNIBAL, NY – Hannibal High School has announced its Class of 2022 valedictorian as Andrew Blodgett and salutatorian as Jordan McCombie. Hannibal High School senior Andrew Blodgett’s fascination with nuclear engineering led him to the PTECH program during the past four years. There, he excelled in the classroom and earned his associate degree a few weeks before graduating as Hannibal’s Class of 2022 valedictorian.
HANNIBAL, NY
Harold H. Schmidt

Harold H. Schmidt, Jr., 95, passed on Saturday, May 21, 2022 in Oswego. Harold was born June 24, 1926, to Harold and Evelyn (Giddings) Schmidt. He was a lifelong resident of Oswego. He was a WWII Navy veteran. Harold was a boilermaker at the Cyclotherm Boiler Works in Oswego, and...
OSWEGO, NY
Syracuse 8th grader says he brought gun to school for protection; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for May 26)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 78; Low: 65. Cloudy and breezy. 5-day forecast. FIRST LOOK: FROM ITALY, TO NYC, TO CNY: Claudio Bueti, 68, moved to Brooklyn in 1973 from his home in Calabria, a region in southern Italy. That’s when he opened his first restaurant, and he’s been cooking family recipes in kitchens ever since. Over the past 40 years, he’s owned six pizzerias in New York City. After he and his wife Antonella moved to Central New York to be near family, it didn’t take Claudio long to decide he needed to keep working, so he moved a brick-lined Attios oven from 7th Avenue to a strip mall in Liverpool. “I’ve been making pizza for 40 years. It was the best pizza in New York City. Just you wait.” Check out his new place. (Charlie Miller photo)
EDUCATION
Karen A. Piazza

Karen A. Piazza, 76, of Oswego, passed away on Sunday, May 22, 2022, after a lengthy illness. Her husband was by her side. Born on March 7, 1946, and raised in Oswego, Karen was the daughter of the late Harold and Melrose (Gillen) Tonkin. Karen was a graduate of Oswego...
OSWEGO, NY
Dorothy Jane Gallagher

Dorothy Jane Gallagher, 89, a resident of Oswego passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 22, 2022, surrounded by children and grandchildren, at her son’s home in Madison, N.Y. Born in Oswego, She was the daughter of the late Frederick and Rose (Pickert) Curtis and had attended St. Paul’s Academy and the Oswego High School.
OSWEGO, NY
Oswego American Legion hosting chicken barbecue for Ukraine

OSWEGO — The American Legion Post 268 will host a chicken barbecue charity event this coming Saturday to raise funds for Ukraine. Organized by Rob Taylor, Oswego-born retired Army and Marine Corps veteran who now resides in Fulton, it’s attracted wide attention and provided great support from the local community. Having started working on the project back in early March, about a week after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Taylor has managed to involve over 30 local businesses in the event and raise more than $21,000.
OSWEGO, NY
Lorraine F. Dingman

Lorraine F. Dingman, 75, of Fulton, passed away after an extended illness on Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Bishop Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Syracuse. She was born in 1946, in Syracuse, a daughter to the late Leonard and Louise Eberly Smith. Lori graduated from Oswego High School in 1964 and then married her high school sweetheart, David, in 1965. She worked many different retail jobs, including KBC in Fulton and AC Moore in Clay, retiring in 2010 from AC Moore. Lori enjoyed many things in life including, knitting, sewing, bowling and she was an avid NY Yankee fan. She was also a part of the Fulton Women’s Bowling Association. Lori was predeceased by her parents and one sister, Dorothy.
FULTON, NY

