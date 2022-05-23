ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairport Harbor, OH

Great Lakes Freighter Stuck Outside of Fairport Harbor in Lake Erie After Running Aground

By Vince Grzegorek
Cleveland Scene
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe American Courage, a 634-foot Great Lakes bulk freighter carrying limestone from Marblehead to Fairport Harbor, ran aground about 100 yards from shore on Sunday and remains stuck today. Two tugboats have so far been unable to get the freighter moving and the Manitowoc, a laker,...

www.clevescene.com

