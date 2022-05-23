Great Lakes Freighter Stuck Outside of Fairport Harbor in Lake Erie After Running Aground

MEET THE BAND: James Pequignot (vocals, guitar, bass, keyboards, piano, drums) Pequignot, who grew up in Richmond Heights before moving to Macedonia at age 15 got hooked on songwriting after his parents bought him an 8-track digital recorder. “I had been writing songs for a couple of years at that point, but after I got that recorder, I started getting into recording,” he says one afternoon from Dark Current Productions, the studio where he rehearses and records with the local indie band Terrycloth Mother. “My favorite bands at that time were Barenaked Ladies, which got me into wanting to be a songwriter, and They Might Be Giants, who made me want to do self-recording. I was 17 visiting my sister in Los Angeles, and I went with her boyfriend to see this documentary about Wilco and [2001’s] Yankee Hotel Foxtrot. That opened my whole musical world up.”

MACEDONIA, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO