Dallas, TX

WATCH: NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar honors Mavericks’ player with 2022 Social Justice Champion award

By Caleb Wethington
 3 days ago

DALLAS (KDAF) — The 2022 season is coming to an end as both conference finals are well underway and that also means season/annual awards are being given out to players and others across the NBA.

Dallas Mavericks

Dallas Mavericks’ veteran guard Reggie Bullock has been named the 2022 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Social Justice Champion winner. “The NBA today announced that Dallas Mavericks guard-forward Reggie Bullock has been named the 2022 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Social Justice Champion,” the NBA tweeted .

Bullock was chosen out of five finalists for his, “…dedication to pursuing social justice and advancing Abdul-Jabbar’s life mission to engage, empower and drive equality for individuals and groups who have been historically marginalized or systemically disadvantaged, specifically within the LGBTQ+ community.”

The Mavericks said they’re proud of Bullock and, “Congrats to Reggie for receiving the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Social Justice Champion Award. Reggie will receive a $100k donation that he has chosen to give to @KinstonTeens , an org from his hometown which amplifies youth voices in NC. #MFFL

NBA legend and Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul Jabbar said, “Really proud to see today’s players setting great examples congratulations @ReggieBullock35 for being a true leader on and off the court @NBA

“We are all one, and I believe love lies in everybody’s heart,” said Bullock.  “It’s incredibly important to me as a cisgender athlete to stand in support of the trans and LGBTQ+ community.” Read the full release on Bullock’s award here.

