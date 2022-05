LAKE ARROWHEAD, Calif. (AP) — Southern California fire investigators are seeking the cause of a blaze that destroyed a large home and five rental cabins near Lake Arrowhead in the San Bernardino Mountains. The San Bernardino County Fire Department says about three-quarters of an acre burned in the Hook Creek area on Monday. The two-story home and the cabins were vacant at the time, and there were no injuries to firefighters or citizens.

