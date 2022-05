With the 2022 NFL schedules coming out TGH looks at the Kansas City Chiefs Key matchups in the upcoming season. Right out of the gate Kansas City will take on the division rival Chargers. This is an ultra-important game to start the season as these two teams are the front runners in the AFC West and maybe the AFC in general. Kansas City is coming into the 2022 season as the favorites to win the AFC West, but the Chargers have been aggressive this offseason adding key players such as Khalil Mack. There is no doubt that this will be an offensive game as both teams have young prospering franchise quarterbacks in Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert.

