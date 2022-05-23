Tornado Warning issued for Davidson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-26 23:43:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-27 05:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of flooding, including mudslides or flooded roads, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Carroll; City of Galax; Floyd; Grayson; Patrick; Pulaski; Wythe FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 AM EDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Ample rainfall has already occured in the area from thunderstorms earlier this afternoon and evening with amounts of 1 to 3 inches. Overnight, additional showers and thunderstorms will develop, with some showers already starting to pass back over the impacted area. Flooding will gradually become more likely. * WHERE...Portions of North Carolina and southwest Virginia, including the following counties and independent city, in North Carolina, Alleghany NC, Surry, Wilkes and Yadkin. In southwest Virginia, Carroll, City of Galax, Floyd, Grayson, Patrick, Pulaski and Wythe. * WHEN...Until 530 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Water over roadways. Some low-water crossings may become impassable. River or stream flows are elevated. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1143 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall is starting and will continue to fall in the impacted area. - This includes the following streams and drainages Ararat River and Archies Creek. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Mount Airy... Galax North Wilkesboro... Elkin Wilkesboro... Fairview Flat Rock - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

CARROLL COUNTY, VA ・ 4 HOURS AGO