Severe Weather Statement issued for Davidson by NWS
weather.gov
3 days ago
Effective: 2022-05-27 04:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-27 05:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Target Area: Franklin; Henry THE TORNADO WARNING FOR NORTH CENTRAL HENRY AND SOUTHEASTERN FRANKLIN COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 500 AM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer appears capable of producing a tornado. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.
Effective: 2022-05-27 04:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-27 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this afternoon at 445 PM EDT. Target Area: Watauga The National Weather Service in Blacksburg VA has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in North Carolina Watauga River near Watauga R. near Sugar Grove affecting Watauga County. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM EARLY THIS MORNING TO LATE THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring. * WHERE...Watauga River near Watauga R. near Sugar Grove. * WHEN...From early this morning to late this afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 6.0 feet, Flooding on portions of Watauga River road begins. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 4:30 AM EDT Friday the stage was 6.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 4:30 AM EDT Friday was 6.2 feet. - Forecast...No forecast is available for this location. - Flood stage is 6.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 6.2 feet on 10/30/1970. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Effective: 2022-05-27 05:41:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-28 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of flooding, including mudslides or flooded roads, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Surry FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Portions of North Carolina and southwest Virginia, including the following counties and independent city, in North Carolina, Alleghany NC, Surry, Wilkes and Yadkin. In southwest Virginia, Carroll, City of Galax, Floyd, Grayson, Patrick, Pulaski and Wythe. * WHEN...Until 730 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Water over roadways. Some low-water crossings may become impassable. River or stream flows are elevated. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 503 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. - This includes the following streams and drainages Ararat River and Archies Creek. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Mount Airy... Galax North Wilkesboro... Elkin Wilkesboro... Fairview Flat Rock - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Effective: 2022-05-27 05:03:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-27 07:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of flooding, including mudslides or flooded roads, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Alleghany FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Portions of North Carolina and southwest Virginia, including the following counties and independent city, in North Carolina, Alleghany NC, Surry, Wilkes and Yadkin. In southwest Virginia, Carroll, City of Galax, Floyd, Grayson, Patrick, Pulaski and Wythe. * WHEN...Until 730 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Water over roadways. Some low-water crossings may become impassable. River or stream flows are elevated. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 503 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. - This includes the following streams and drainages Ararat River and Archies Creek. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Mount Airy... Galax North Wilkesboro... Elkin Wilkesboro... Fairview Flat Rock - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Effective: 2022-05-27 04:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-27 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of flooding, including mudslides or flooded roads, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Wilkes; Yadkin FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Portions of North Carolina and southwest Virginia, including the following counties and independent city, in North Carolina, Alleghany NC, Surry, Wilkes and Yadkin. In southwest Virginia, Carroll, City of Galax, Floyd, Grayson, Patrick, Pulaski and Wythe. * WHEN...Until 730 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Water over roadways. Some low-water crossings may become impassable. River or stream flows are elevated. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 503 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. - This includes the following streams and drainages Ararat River and Archies Creek. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Mount Airy... Galax North Wilkesboro... Elkin Wilkesboro... Fairview Flat Rock - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Effective: 2022-05-26 16:57:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-26 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: Alexander; Burke; Caldwell; Catawba; Lincoln The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Tornado Warning for Western Catawba County in the Piedmont of North Carolina Western Alexander County in the Piedmont of North Carolina Northwestern Lincoln County in the Piedmont of North Carolina Southeastern Caldwell County in western North Carolina Southeastern Burke County in western North Carolina * Until 545 PM EDT. * At 457 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 12 miles southwest of Hickory, or 7 miles southwest of Mountain View, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Connelly Springs around 510 PM EDT. Hickory, Hickory Regional Airport, Longview, Hildebran and Icard around 520 PM EDT. Bethlehem, St. Stephens, Hudson and Sawmills around 530 PM EDT. Taylorsville and Lake Hickory around 540 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this dangerous thunderstorm include Northlakes, Kings Creek, Little River In Alexander County, Cooksville and Millersville. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
Effective: 2022-05-27 04:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-27 05:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Catawba; Gaston; Iredell; Lincoln; Mecklenburg Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Catawba, eastern Lincoln, southeastern Iredell, western Mecklenburg, eastern Gaston, northeastern Chester and York Counties through 530 AM EDT At 444 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 10 miles east of Lincolnton to near Chester. Movement was east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Gastonia, Rock Hill, Uptown Charlotte, Huntersville, York, Chester, Central Charlotte, Southwest Charlotte, Northwest Charlotte and Cornelius. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Effective: 2022-05-27 05:03:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-27 07:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of flooding, including mudslides or flooded roads, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Carroll; City of Galax; Floyd; Grayson; Patrick; Pulaski; Wythe FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Portions of North Carolina and southwest Virginia, including the following counties and independent city, in North Carolina, Alleghany NC, Surry, Wilkes and Yadkin. In southwest Virginia, Carroll, City of Galax, Floyd, Grayson, Patrick, Pulaski and Wythe. * WHEN...Until 730 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Water over roadways. Some low-water crossings may become impassable. River or stream flows are elevated. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 503 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. - This includes the following streams and drainages Ararat River and Archies Creek. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Mount Airy... Galax North Wilkesboro... Elkin Wilkesboro... Fairview Flat Rock - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Effective: 2022-05-26 17:08:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-26 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: Burke; Catawba; Cleveland; Gaston; Lincoln The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Catawba County in the Piedmont of North Carolina Western Lincoln County in the Piedmont of North Carolina Central Cleveland County in the Piedmont of North Carolina Northwestern Gaston County in the Piedmont of North Carolina Southeastern Burke County in western North Carolina * Until 600 PM EDT. * At 508 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles north of Shelby, or near Fallston, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Hickory, Newton, Conover, Cherryville, Longview, Icard, Hildebran, Belwood, Lawndale and Fallston. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Effective: 2022-05-26 17:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-26 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Cherokee; Chester; Edgefield; Fairfield; Greenwood; Lancaster; Laurens; Newberry; Saluda; Spartanburg; Union; York SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 275 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS SC . SOUTH CAROLINA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE CHEROKEE CHESTER EDGEFIELD FAIRFIELD GREENWOOD LANCASTER LAURENS NEWBERRY SALUDA SPARTANBURG UNION YORK
