Frost Advisory issued for Clare, Lake, Osceola by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-27 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-28 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions and do not venture out on piers. Please check with your local authorities on potential beach closures. Target Area: Allegan; Mason; Muskegon; Oceana; Ottawa; Van Buren BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM EDT FRIDAY THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT * WHAT...High wave action, strong currents, and dangerous swimming conditions expected. Piers may be heavily swamped by waves. * WHERE...Mason, Oceana, Muskegon, Ottawa, Allegan and Van Buren counties. * WHEN...From 2 AM EDT Friday through late Friday night. * IMPACTS...Strong currents can pull swimmers into deeper water and high waves can sweep people off piers. Currents will be especially strong on the north side of north piers. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Water temperatures in the lower 50s can cause hypothermia in as little as a hour, be very careful if you go in the water without a wet suit.

ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI ・ 5 HOURS AGO