Jenkins County, GA

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Jenkins, Screven by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-23 14:36:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-23 15:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Effingham by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-26 21:06:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-27 00:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Report damage directly to the Charleston National Weather Service at 888-383-2024 when it is safe to do so. You can also email your report to nws.charlestonsc@noaa.gov. Target Area: Effingham STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF EFFINGHAM COUNTY At 1138 PM EDT, National Weather Service doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm over Shawnee, or 10 miles northwest of Springfield, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...strong winds 45 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar Indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Some locations in the path of this storm include Shawnee, Clyo, Egypt and Kildare. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Abbeville, Greenwood, Laurens by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-26 17:24:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-26 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: Abbeville; Greenwood; Laurens The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Tornado Warning for Western Laurens County in Upstate South Carolina Eastern Abbeville County in Upstate South Carolina Western Greenwood County in Upstate South Carolina * Until 615 PM EDT. * At 524 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 6 miles southeast of Abbeville, moving north at 45 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Greenwood, Hodges and Cokesbury around 540 PM EDT. Ware Shoals and Shoals Junction around 550 PM EDT. Waterloo around 600 PM EDT. Laurens and Gray Court around 610 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this dangerous thunderstorm include Coronaca, Bradley, Hickory Tavern, Ora and Promised Land. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
ABBEVILLE COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Cherokee, Chester, Edgefield, Fairfield, Greenwood, Lancaster by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-26 17:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-26 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Cherokee; Chester; Edgefield; Fairfield; Greenwood; Lancaster; Laurens; Newberry; Saluda; Spartanburg; Union; York SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 275 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS SC . SOUTH CAROLINA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE CHEROKEE CHESTER EDGEFIELD FAIRFIELD GREENWOOD LANCASTER LAURENS NEWBERRY SALUDA SPARTANBURG UNION YORK
CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC

