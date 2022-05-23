Top Rated Chinese Restaurants In Redmond

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1 Sunny Teriyaki

17020 Avondale Way, Redmond, WA 98052

Rated: 4;

Sunny Teriyaki is a neighborhood teriyaki restaurant with a convenience store. Enjoy your meal at our restaurant or pick up a quick dinner to-go and a few things at store and be home in a few minutes. You can even call in your order so it is ready when you get here. We make healthy dishes from scratch using fresh ingredients. The food is prepared in front of you. Sunny Teriyaki is locally owned and family run.

2 Asiana Bistro Teriyaki

17875 Redmond Way Ste 150, Redmond, WA 98052

Rated: 4;

Categories: Japanese;Gluten-Free;Chinese. Price_level: $; Price_range: Under $10

3 Tian Tian Noodles

16421 Cleveland St Ste E, Redmond, WA 98052

Rated: 4;

We offer fresh hand-pulled noodles, and homemade dumplings. We also serve authentic Szechuan and Mandarin style dishes

4 Dong Ting Chun Redmond

7425 166th Ave NE Ste C230, Redmond, WA 98052

Rated: 3.5;

Authentic Chinese restaurant serving spicy traditional Hunan style food

5 Mandarin Buffet & Grill

14850 NE 24th St,Redmond, WA 98052

Rated: 3;

You will find a breathtaking variety of delicious Chinese dishes, fresh sushi, American favorites, plenty of seafood and a Mongolian Bar where you can choose your favorite ingredients and have them cooked up fresh while you watch. Come and eat your fill, surrounded by tempting smells, friendly people and colorful modern decoration in the Chinese style with a zodiac theme. The owners Sam and Suki have been in the buffet business for over 10 years and truly know how to serve up good food and a good time.

