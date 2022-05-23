Top Rated Chinese Restaurants In Redmond

1 Sunny Teriyaki 17020 Avondale Way, Redmond, WA 98052 Rated: 4; Sunny Teriyaki is a neighborhood teriyaki restaurant with a convenience store. Enjoy your meal at our restaurant or pick up a quick dinner to-go and a few things at store and be home in a few minutes. You can even call in your order so it is ready when you get here. We make healthy dishes from scratch using fresh ingredients. The food is prepared in front of you. Sunny Teriyaki is locally owned and family run. Learn More

2 Asiana Bistro Teriyaki 17875 Redmond Way Ste 150, Redmond, WA 98052 Rated: 4; Categories: Japanese;Gluten-Free;Chinese. Price_level: $; Price_range: Under $10 Learn More

3 Tian Tian Noodles 16421 Cleveland St Ste E, Redmond, WA 98052 Rated: 4; We offer fresh hand-pulled noodles, and homemade dumplings. We also serve authentic Szechuan and Mandarin style dishes Learn More

4 Dong Ting Chun Redmond 7425 166th Ave NE Ste C230, Redmond, WA 98052 Rated: 3.5; Authentic Chinese restaurant serving spicy traditional Hunan style food Learn More