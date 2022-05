Nine golfers have punched their tickets to the state tournament for their performances at the Section III girls golf tournament at Kanon Valley Tuesday. The Tri-Valley League had four golfers qualify. Rome Free Academy's Evie Denton fired an 88 to finish second behind Watertown's Jillian Draper, who was two shots better. Also from the TVL are Utica-Notre Dame's Sara Papale and Kamryn Yerman, who tied for third after both shot 89. New Hartford's Julia Sassower shot a 96 to finish tied for eighth.

ROME, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO