Barton women place 4th at National Championships

The Great Bend Bat Cats are just a few days away from getting another baseball season underway. The Bat Cats open the 2022 season June 1 at home against McPherson. With the season beginning next week, that means approximately 30 college athletes will be arriving to Great Bend this weekend. Bat Cats Manager Roger Ward said one important piece to making summer collegiate baseball work is finding host families throughout the community to house the players.

1 DAY AGO