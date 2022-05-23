ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hutchinson, KS

Barton women place 4th at National Championships

Great Bend Post
Great Bend Post
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Barton Community College women's track and field team placed 4th at the NJCAA Division I Championships held the past three days...

greatbendpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
Great Bend Post

Seven Cougars claim postseason honors

Clinching the programs 10th KJCCC West Title, the accolades for the Barton Community College baseball team poured in Tuesday afternoon as the Cougars netted the Coach of the Year, Most Valuable Player, Freshman of the Year and five other post-season honors released by the KJCCC and Region VI. Not dropping...
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Area teams win state golf titles

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Two area boys golf teams were crowned state champions on Tuesday morning after rain cancelled the second round of play in 1A and 3A. Central Christian won the 1A title in Hesston shooting a 355, which was 5 strokes better than Centralia. Central Christian's Ryland Kooiman also was the top finisher shooting a 5 over 76 to win by 1 stroke.
HUTCHINSON, KS
KVOE

Day 2 of State golf tournaments canceled

Day 2 of the 5A, 4A, 3A, 2A and 1A state tournaments will not be played due to unplayable course conditions. The final results will be from day 1. The 6A tournament will the lone 2-day tournament. At the 5A Tournament- The Emporia High boys finished in 7th place. Kapaun...
EMPORIA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Barton County, KS
State
Iowa State
Hutchinson, KS
Sports
Barton County, KS
Sports
State
New Mexico State
Local
Kansas Sports
City
Hutchinson, KS
Hutch Post

Hutch High hires Krol to coach baseball

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Mace Krol will be the next head coach of Hutch High baseball. Krol is a Nickerson native and played college baseball at Hutchinson Community College and at Nicholls State before finishing at Fort Hays State. Krol is the son of longtime Nickerson baseball coach Rich Krol.
Great Bend Post

🎤Cougar Pause: Shafer Gallery staff

Hear this week's Cougar Pause show with Eagle Radio's Steve Webster and staff from Barton Community College's Shafer Gallery Dave Barnes and Alyssa Bliven that aired May 23, 2022. The Cougar Pause program airs every Monday at 11:30 a.m. on 1590 KVGB & 95.5 FM.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend Bat Cats in search of host families this summer

The Great Bend Bat Cats are just a few days away from getting another baseball season underway. The Bat Cats open the 2022 season June 1 at home against McPherson. With the season beginning next week, that means approximately 30 college athletes will be arriving to Great Bend this weekend. Bat Cats Manager Roger Ward said one important piece to making summer collegiate baseball work is finding host families throughout the community to house the players.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Championships#Shot Put#Track And Field#Iowa Western#The Njcaa Division
Great Bend Post

Free BBQ meal for Bat Cats season opener

Ribbon Cutting at 6:45 p.m. The Great Bend Chamber of Commerce would like to invite Chamber members and the community to Chamber Night at next Wednesday’s Great Bend Bat Cats game. Thanks to our sponsors, Office Products, Inc., Joiner Construction, and Z’s Liquor, a community BBQ will be available to the first 150 fans. This is a family-friendly event and free to attend!
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

State tournament a welcomed sight for Great Bend’s economy

As the City of Great Bend is enjoying some of their best sales tax collections ever, it’s a welcomed sign to see communities from around the state come to town this week for the Class 2-1A State Baseball Tournament. Great Bend Convention & Visitors Bureau Director Christina Hayes said...
Salina Post

Some area rainfall totals three to four inches

Rainfall was again plentiful across the area, with some locations seeing three to four inches of rain. At the Salina Regional Airport, 2.14 inches was reported. Following are 24-hour rainfall totals as of 7 a.m. Thursday (unless otherwise noted) from the Community Collaborative Rain, Hail & Snow Network. CLAY COUNTY.
SALINA, KS
Great Bend Post

KRUG: Summer interns have arrived

A few weeks ago, we interviewed several college students who were interested in our summer intern positions in the Cottonwood Extension District. Now, with another semester of college behind them, our interns have arrived. Summer activities, including day camps, and County Fairs, require a lot of planning and preparation. I am excited to introduce our two summer interns to you today.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NewsBreak
Sports
KWCH.com

Top of the Class 2022 - Hoang Nguyen

Hoang Nguyen - Bishop Carroll Catholic High School. Academic Honors & Awards: National Merit Scholarship Commended Scholar, QuestBridge Finalist, National Honor Society Chapter President. High School Involvement: Track and Field, Cross Country, Scholar’s Bowl, Student Council. Favorite Food: fruit pizza. Favorite Movie: Bridge to Terabithia. Favorite Singer/Group: Alec Benjamin.
WICHITA, KS
greatbendpost.com

Howard Bosley, age 83

Howard Eugene Bosley, 83, passed away on May 22, 2022, at Harry Hynes Inpatient Unit in Wichita, Kansas. He was born on August 15, 1938, to Glenn and Helen (Portenier) Bosley in Haigler, Nebraska. Howard married Phyllis Bantam on August 24, 1958 in Orleans, Nebraska. She survives. Coming from communities...
GREAT BEND, KS
KWCH.com

SW Kansas detour adds more than 100 miles

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A detour for planned construction work near Garden City comes with a closure that will lead to a detour of more than 100 miles and about one hour and 40 minutes. Starting June 1, the Kansas Department of Transportation said the replacement of the railroad crossing on US 50/US 400, about five miles west of Garden City, will require the east bound lanes of traffic rerouted during the work, expected to wrap up on June 13.
GARDEN CITY, KS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend Post

Great Bend, KS
7K+
Followers
17K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://greatbendpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy