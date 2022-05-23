ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

KC man involved in shoot-out in 2020 pleads guilty to illegal firearm

By Mike Coutee
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41LLV8_0fneQhda00

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man who was involved in a shootout in 2020 at a gas station pleaded guilty in federal court Monday to illegally possessing a firearm.

Tirrell M, Thompson, 31, admitted that he was involved in a shoot-out at a gas station near 45th Street and The Paseo on May 6, 2020.

A federal marshal witnessed the shooting, in which Thompson pulled a Taurus .45-caliber semi-automatic handgun from his waistband, ducked behind his car, and shot back at another individual who was shooting at him.

The marshal also saw Thompson flee from the gas station in a silver vehicle.

Investigators said a police helicopter identified the fleeing car, which slowed down as Thompson tossed the handgun out of the car near 58th Terrace and Swope Parkway.

Teen in critical condition after being struck by vehicle while on scooter

Officers arrested Thompson and found the handgun, which had blood on it, in the area where Thompson had tossed it.

In addition, Thompson had two prior felony convictions for resisting arrest and a prior felony conviction for unlawful use of a weapon.

Thompson could be sentenced to up to 10 years in federal prison without parole. A sentencing hearing will be scheduled after the completion of a presentence investigation by the United States Probation Office.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Kansas City, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Kansas City, MO
City
Thompson, MO
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Sentencing#Violent Crime#Kc#Tirrell M
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
tonyskansascity.com

Trending: Kansas City Metro Youngster Gunfire Over Weed Chump Change

It's getting rough out there and the monetary threshold for violence is remarkably low. However . . . Here's an alternative perspective . . . In this social media era when the Nextgen has an obsession "likes" and the increasingly narcissistic culture seems dangerously self-obsessed . . . An affront to the "image" of a young person or any perceived disrespect is quickly internalized.
RIVERSIDE, MO
921news.com

1st Degree Murder Charges Filed on Christopher Cutshaw

Charges against Christopher Estell Cutshaw have been upgraded to 1st Degree Murder in connection with the December 31st 2021 shooting of Michael Strup of Amsterdam, Missouri. According to reports Cutshaw, 36 of Louisburg, Kansas shot Michael Strup twice and then fled the scene on foot. Bates County Sheriff’s Deputies responded and apprehended Cutshaw a short time later where he had been hiding in a relatives garage.
AMSTERDAM, MO
tonyskansascity.com

Kansas City 2022 Homicide #64: Gunfire Victim Found Dead Near Roadside

Tonight, much less online outrage or political commentary, the Kansas City homicide count continues to escalate at a record breaking pace. Here is tonight's report . . . Tonight just after 8:30 PM, officers were dispatched to the 700 block of Dittman in regard to a Shooting. Upon of arrival they were directed toward the side of the road where they found an adult male who had been shot. The male was unresponsive and EMS responded to the scene and pronounced him deceased.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

19K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy