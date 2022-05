The price of gasoline has continued to soar across the US, with prices on the precipice of setting a Memorial Day record. At nine California stations, the price of gas is now higher than the federal minimum wage. According to Patrick De Haan of GasBuddy, two stations in Los Angeles and one outside San Francisco are among the locations where a gallon of gas is now at least $7.25.California, which has long had relatively high gas prices, also has a minimum wage double the federal minimum. California workers make at least $14.50 per hour, with some cities like Berkeley,...

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO