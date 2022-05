The Pittsburgh Steelers have kicked off NFL offseason OTAs, though there’s been one very noticeable absence: wide receiver Diontae Johnson. A report emerged in April that Johnson, who is coming off the best season of his career, was seeking a new contract. The star wideout took to Twitter to dispute the report, though his absence from the team’s voluntary workouts earlier- and now OTAs as well- is certainly noticeable. Fellow receiver Chase Claypool spoke about Johnson’s absence on Thursday, per Joe Rutter of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 13 HOURS AGO