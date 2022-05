What's better than one of something? Two of something. While this logic may not hold true for some things (serial killers, tax returns, "Transformers" films), it's hard to deny that there are plenty of things in the world made infinitely better by a simple duplication. Where would we be if there was only one Olsen twin, for example? Or if Twinkies came in a one-pack? Imagine you were handed a No. 1 pencil – heaven forbid – or asked to sing that famous Kingsman song, "Louie," at karaoke? So if Steak 'n Shake thinks one of its Steakburgers is good, probably thinks two would be at least twice as good.

RESTAURANTS ・ 25 DAYS AGO